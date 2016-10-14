(Adds Salesforce, Cimos, BSN Medical)

Oct 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** Salesforce.com Inc's Chief Executive Marc Benioff said on Friday he had ruled out bidding for Twitter Inc , a decision that appeased Salesforce's investors but raised questions about Twitter's future.

** PepsiCo Inc is nearing a deal to acquire sparkling probiotic U.S. drinks company KeVita Inc, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday, in the latest push by the carbonated beverage giant to diversify its soft drinks business.

** Slovenia has sold state-owned car parts maker Cimos to TCH Cogeme, part of Italy's investment firm Palladio Holding Group, the company set up to reduce the bad debts of local banks said on Friday.

** Chinese state-owned chemical companies Sinochem Group and ChemChina are in discussions about a possible merger to create a chemicals, fertiliser and oil giant with almost $100 billion annual revenue, three sources familiar with the matter said.

** Billionaire Patrick Drahi's Altice NV telecoms group said it had bought a 5.21 percent stake in its French subsidiary SFR Group SA, raising its stake above 82 percent by buying shares off the market in private transactions.

** BC Partners, Blackstone and CVC are among the private equity firms expected to make non-binding bids on Monday for German bandage and plaster cast maker BSN Medical, several people close to the matter said.

** A number of buyout groups are expected to hand in tentative offers for building materials maker Xella by a Monday deadline in a potential 2 billion euro ($2.2 billion) deal, as its private equity owners try to benefit from high company valuations, according to several people close to the deal.

** Alon USA Energy Inc's largest investor, Delek U.S. Holdings Inc, offered to buy the smaller refiner in a deal that values the company at about $516 million.

** India's Reliance Communications Ltd is selling a 51 percent stake in its tower assets to Canada's Brookfield Infrastructure Group for 110 billion rupees ($1.65 billion), in a deal that will help cut the phone carrier's huge debt.

** South Africa's Steinhoff International plans to buy Fantastic Holdings for 361 million Australian dollars ($274 million), the Sydney-based retailer said, sending both firms' shares higher.

** Poland could still buy aircraft from Airbus Group SE , Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski said in an apparent attempt to calm a procurement row with France over a cancelled deal to buy 50 helicopters from the French producer.

** Man Group Plc, the world's biggest listed hedge fund, announced a rise in third-quarter assets under management, an acquisition and plans to buy back $100 million of shares. (Compiled by Ahmed Farhatha and Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)