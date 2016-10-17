(Updates Supervalu; adds ISS, Constellation Brands, Coty and
RTE)
Oct 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
** Food retailer and wholesaler Supervalu Inc will
sell its Save-A-Lot business to Canadian private equity firm
Onex Corp for $1.37 billion rather than spinning off
the discount grocery chain as previously planned, the companies
said.
** Investor advisory company Institutional Shareholder
Services (ISS) has recommended that investors in fertilizer
producers Agrium Inc and Potash Corp of Saskatchewan
support a merger of the companies.
** Alaska Air Group Inc was making "good progress"
in talks with the Justice Department on a planned merger with
Virgin America Inc, an Alaska spokeswoman said on
Friday.
** Constellation Brands Inc said it would sell its
Canadian wine business to Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan for
about C$1.03 billion ($775 million).
** Beauty products maker Coty Inc said it would buy
ghd, a high-end hairstyling appliances brand, from private
equity firm Lion Capital LLP for about 420 million pounds ($522
million).
** Hedge fund manager D.E. Shaw and Co said it may make a
non-binding proposal for SunEdison Inc's stake in
Terraform Power Inc, according to a regulatory filing
on Friday.
** French grid operator RTE, a unit of state-owned utility
EDF, says it is considering a bid for Greek grid operator ADMIE
and would be ready to play a role in consolidating Europe's
power networks if EU regulations allow this.
** India and Russia on Saturday signed a deal to pave the
way for a group led by Russian oil major Rosneft to
acquire India's Essar Oil.
** Poland's largest insurer, state-run PZU, said on
Saturday it has started negotiations with Italy's banking group
Unicredit over buying the lender's Polish unit Bank
Pekao.
** Czech privately held energy group EPH has agreed to sell
a 30 percent stake in its EP Infrastructure (EPIF) unit to an
investor group led by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets,
EPH said.
** Banca Popolare di Milano's (BPM) shareholders
approved a planned merger with Banco Popolare on
Saturday, giving the final green light to the creation of
Italy's third-largest bank.
** Tesla Motors Inc said it would collaborate with
Panasonic Corp to manufacture solar cells and modules
in Buffalo, New York.
** Leading German car industry manufacturer Continental AG
on Saturday announced it had bought Hornschuch, a
maker of films, foam laminates and artificial leather for cars
and other applications, to help it expand into other industry
sectors.
** Mentor Graphics Corp, a company that makes
software for designing semiconductors, is working with Bank of
America Corp to explore strategic alternatives,
including a potential sale, according to people familiar with
the matter.
** South Africa's Steinhoff International plans to
buy Fantastic Holdings for 361 million Australian
dollars ($274 million), the Sydney-based retailer said on
Friday.
** SSE Plc, Britain's second biggest energy
supplier, said it had agreed to sell a 16.7 percent stake in
regional gas distribution business Scotia Gas Networks Ltd (SGN)
to Abu Dhabi Investment Authority for 621 million pounds ($772
million).
** PSA Group, the maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS
cars, said on Monday it was buying a stake in a French online
second-hand car retailer as it expands into new areas of
business.
** Financial and commodity markets operator Intercontinental
Exchange Inc will have to sell commodities trading
software house Trayport to preserve competition, Britain's
competition watchdog said.
** Malaysia's second-biggest lender CIMB Group Holdings Bhd
said it is in talks with China Galaxy Securities Co
Ltd on setting up a joint venture partnership in the
stockbroking business.
(Compiled by Anya George Tharakan and Aravind K in Bengaluru)