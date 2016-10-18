UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Adds MakeMyTrip, SVG Capital, Via Varejo and Europart)
Oct 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** Australia's Tatts Group Limited and Tabcorp Holdings Ltd said they are in talks to create a A$9.34 billion ($7.1 billion) betting industry giant, hoping to join forces to fend off popular online rivals.
** SM Energy Co said it would buy 35,700 net acres in West Texas's Howard and Martin counties for about $1.6 billion and sell its Williston Basin assets in North Dakota for $785 million to Oasis Petroleum Inc.
** Abbott Laboratories, which is in the process of buying St. Jude Medical Inc for $25 billion, said the companies would sell some of their medical devices to Japan-based Terumo Corp for about $1.12 billion.
** India's oldest travel website operator, MakeMyTrip Ltd , said it would buy rival ibibo Group to create the biggest player in the fast-growing flight, hotel and bus bookings market in the country.
** Caltex Australia Ltd said it had made a proposal to buy Woolworths Ltd's petrol station chain, which analysts expect to sell for more than A$1.5 billion ($1.1 billion).
** Azeri state energy company SOCAR will participate in a tender to buy Austrian oil company OMV's network of nearly 1,800 petrol stations in Turkey, a SOCAR official said.
** South Korea's Hyundai Merchant Marine Co Ltd said it may submit a preliminary bid for Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd assets used in Asia-to-U.S. routes - a sale seen as key to Hanjin's prospects for paying off creditors.
** Britain's SVG Capital Plc agreed to sell its investment portfolio to HarbourVest for about 807 million pounds ($991 million) after the private equity firm elbowed out Goldman Sachs Group Inc-led consortium with a sweetened offer.
** William Hill and Canadian online gambling company Amaya Inc, have abandoned merger talks, leaving the British bookmaker struggling to find a partner in a fast consolidating industry.
** Shares in Via Varejo SA reversed early gains on Tuesday after a key minority shareholder denied speculation about a potential exit from Brazil's largest home appliance retailer.
** Private equity group Triton has put its truck spare parts wholesaler Europart up for sale in a potential deal worth about 300 million euros ($329 million), two people close to the matter said.
** Israeli online advertising company Matomy Media Group has launched a review of its business to consider all available options to increase shareholder value, including a possible deal.
** Top Glove Corp Bhd, the world's largest rubber glove maker, is looking at deals of up to 1 billion ringgit ($240.7 million) as it seeks to expand its business through acquisitions of local players.
** Austria-based oil and gas company OMV has agreed to sell to Mazarine Energy, an oil and gas production and exploration company backed by private equity fund Carlyle Group , 19 onshore oil fields in Romania for an undisclosed purchase price, the companies said. (Compiled by Anya George Tharakan and Aravind K in Bengaluru)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources