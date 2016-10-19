(Adds Abbott Laboratories, Kroger and Attijariwafa Bank)
** Abbott Laboratories said on Wednesday it was
pushing ahead to complete its planned purchases of medical
device maker St. Jude Medical Inc and diagnostics
company Alere Inc despite lingering questions about
product safety and government investigations.
** Canada's No. 2 pension fund, Caisse de depot et placement
du Quebec (CDPQ), has acquired a minority stake worth $155
million in India's TVS Logistics Services Ltd, the
privately held Indian company said in a statement on Wednesday.
** Supermarket chain Kroger Co is questioning whether
to proceed with buying divested stores from Walgreens Boots
Alliance Inc as part of its proposed acquisition of Rite
Aid Corp, a source familiar with the situation said on
Wednesday.
** Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has approved
Singapore Exchange's 87 million pound ($107 million) takeover of
London's Baltic Exchange after shareholders gave the green light
for the deal last month, the Baltic said on Wednesday.
** Telecommunications company Liberty Global Plc
said its unit, UPC Poland, has agreed to buy the cable business
of Multimedia Polska SA for an enterprise value of 3
billion zlotys ($763.5 million).
** Blackstone Group LP is the lead bidder to acquire
Team Health Holdings Inc, the U.S. hospital staffing
provider that has been the target of activist funds, including
Jana Partners LLC, according to people familiar with the matter.
** Attijariwafa Bank, one of Morocco's biggest
banks, has signed an agreement to buy Rwandan bank Compagnie
Générale de Banque Limited (Cogebanque), the bank said on
Wednesday.
** French bank BNP Paribas is in exclusive talks
to create a damage insurance joint venture with mutual insurer
Matmut, Les Echos newspaper reported.
** Royal Dutch Shell is currently offering 16
assets worth more than $500 million for sale as part of its vast
$30 billion three-year asset sales programme, the oil and gas
company's head of upstream Andy Brown said on Wednesday.
** State-owned China Life Insurance Co Ltd is
leading a group of investors injecting $2 billion into Starwood
Capital's U.S. hotels portfolio, adding to a string of deals in
the sector by mainland Chinese buyers this year.
