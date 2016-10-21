(Adds AT&T, Qualcomm, HollyFrontier, General Electric, Xella, Burberry, Oi SA , Dick's Sporting Goods and Kesko)

** AT&T Inc is in advanced discussions to acquire Time Warner Inc, sources said on Friday, a deal that would give the telecom company control of cable channel HBO, the CNN news network, film studio Warner Bros and other media assets.

** British American Tobacco has offered to buy U.S. tobacco company Reynolds American Inc in a $47 billion deal that would bring together Newport, Kent and Pall Mall cigarettes in the world's biggest listed tobacco company.

** Qualcomm Inc is nearing a deal to acquire NXP Semiconductors NV for around $37 billion, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday, as the U.S. company seeks to expand the reach of its chips from phones to cars.

** U.S. oil refiner HollyFrontier Corp is in advanced talks to acquire Suncor Energy Inc's Petro-Canada lubricants division for a little over $1 billion, after submitting the highest bid in an auction, according to people familiar with the matter.

** General Electric Co can build its 3D printing capability without buying Germany's SLM Solutions and does not need to increase its takeover offer in light of opposition from a major shareholder, GE Chief Financial Officer Jeff Bornstein said on Friday.

** Bain, Apollo and Lone Star have been shortlisted in the sale of building materials maker Xella, a potential 2 billion euro ($2.18 billion) deal, according to several people close to the transaction.

** Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris and some creditors of Oi SA are considering pouring up to $1.5 billion into the debt-laden Brazilian telecoms carrier, whose in-court reorganization has failed to gain traction amid rows between bondholders and shareholders, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

** Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, teamed up with liquidators, won a bankruptcy auction on Friday for the U.S. business of Golfsmith International Holdings Inc with a bid of about $70 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd is in talks to sell its stake in the Long Beach Terminal in California to Geneva-based Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A., a spokesman for the Seoul court overseeing the shipper's receivership said on Friday.

** Britain's Burberry and U.S. firm Coach are not in active merger talks, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday, in reaction to a report that suggested the two fashion companies were considering a tie-up.

** Martin Midstream Partners is in the process of selling its Corpus Christi, Texas, crude terminal, according to three sources familiar with the matter, as the company scrambles to boost cash flows.

** Finland's second-largest retailer Kesko is in talks to sell its food retailing business in Russia to hypermarket group Lenta just four years after opening its first food store in the country.

