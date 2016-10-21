(Adds AT&T, Qualcomm, HollyFrontier, General Electric, Xella,
Burberry, Oi SA , Dick's Sporting Goods and Kesko)
Oct 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** AT&T Inc is in advanced discussions to acquire Time
Warner Inc, sources said on Friday, a deal that would
give the telecom company control of cable channel HBO, the CNN
news network, film studio Warner Bros and other media assets.
** British American Tobacco has offered to buy U.S.
tobacco company Reynolds American Inc in a $47 billion
deal that would bring together Newport, Kent and Pall Mall
cigarettes in the world's biggest listed tobacco company.
** Qualcomm Inc is nearing a deal to acquire NXP
Semiconductors NV for around $37 billion, a person
familiar with the matter said on Friday, as the U.S. company
seeks to expand the reach of its chips from phones to cars.
** U.S. oil refiner HollyFrontier Corp is in
advanced talks to acquire Suncor Energy Inc's
Petro-Canada lubricants division for a little over $1 billion,
after submitting the highest bid in an auction, according to
people familiar with the matter.
** General Electric Co can build its 3D printing
capability without buying Germany's SLM Solutions and
does not need to increase its takeover offer in light of
opposition from a major shareholder, GE Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Bornstein said on Friday.
** Bain, Apollo and Lone Star have been shortlisted in the
sale of building materials maker Xella, a potential 2 billion
euro ($2.18 billion) deal, according to several people close to
the transaction.
** Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris and some creditors of
Oi SA are considering pouring up to $1.5 billion into
the debt-laden Brazilian telecoms carrier, whose in-court
reorganization has failed to gain traction amid rows between
bondholders and shareholders, two people with knowledge of the
matter said.
** Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, teamed up with
liquidators, won a bankruptcy auction on Friday for the U.S.
business of Golfsmith International Holdings Inc
with a bid of about $70 million, according to people familiar
with the matter.
** Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd is in talks to sell
its stake in the Long Beach Terminal in California to
Geneva-based Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A., a spokesman
for the Seoul court overseeing the shipper's receivership said
on Friday.
** Britain's Burberry and U.S. firm Coach
are not in active merger talks, sources familiar with the matter
said on Friday, in reaction to a report that suggested the two
fashion companies were considering a tie-up.
** Martin Midstream Partners is in the process of
selling its Corpus Christi, Texas, crude terminal, according to
three sources familiar with the matter, as the company scrambles
to boost cash flows.
** Finland's second-largest retailer Kesko is in
talks to sell its food retailing business in Russia to
hypermarket group Lenta just four years after opening
its first food store in the country.
($1 = 0.9179 euros)
(Compiled by Anya George Tharakan and Aravind K in Bengaluru)