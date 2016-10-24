(Adds AT&T-Time Warner, 3i Infrastructure, Syngenta; updates
French Connection, TD Ameritrade and Rockwell Collins ))
Oct 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
** Wall Street signaled skepticism on Monday that AT&T Inc
would secure the government approvals needed to carry out
its planned $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc
, with shares of both companies falling as analysts
scrutinized the deal.
** 3i Infrastructure said on Monday it had bid for
French telecoms masts business FPS Towers, which owner Antin
hopes could raise up to 1 billion euros, as it seeks to build
its UK-focused Wireless Infrastructure Group into a European
platform.
** Syngenta shares fell more than 9 percent on
Monday after the European Commission triggered doubts about
Chinese state-owned chemical company ChemChina's $43
billion bid for the Swiss pesticides and seeds
group.
** American Midstream Partners LP said it would buy
JP Energy Partners LP in an all-stock deal, creating a
$2 billion midstream master limited partnership.
** French Connection Group Plc founder Stephen
Marks has dismissed a newspaper report of possible bid interest
in the fashion retailer, saying there was nothing behind the
article which sent its shares up more than 20 percent.
** TD Ameritrade has agreed to buy Scottrade for
$2.7 billion in a deal that would bring together two of the
biggest U.S. discount brokerages, but is expected to face
scrutiny from regulators.
In a connected deal, Toronto-Dominion Bank, TD
Ameritrade's biggest shareholder, said it had agreed to buy
Scottrade's banking business for $1.3 billion as it continues to
ramp up its expansion in the United States.
** Aircraft electronics supplier Rockwell Collins
said on Monday its $6.4 billion acquisition of interiors maker
B/E Aerospace Inc will boost sales and spur new
products, helping offset sluggish demand for equipment in new
business and commercial jets.
** Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said a South
Korean media report that the firm was in talks to acquire French
audio equipment maker Focal for up to 300 billion won ($265.44
million) was not true.
** The German government has withdrawn its approval for a
Chinese takeover of chip equipment maker Aixtron SE,
throwing up an unexpected hurdle for a 670 million euro ($728
million) deal on the home stretch.
** Little-known China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co pledged
$3.8 billion in a deal to take control of U.S. insurer Genworth
Financial Inc, the latest marker of Chinese firms
accelerating a drive overseas while their domestic economy slows
and the yuan weakens.
** Chinese aviation and shipping conglomerate HNA Group said
it agreed to buy an about 25 percent stake in Hilton Worldwide
Holdings Inc from Blackstone Group LP for $6.5
billion.
** Four of Australia's wealthiest outback cattle families
have formally lodged a A$386 million ($293 million) bid to buy
cattle empire S. Kidman and Co, trumping a deal agreed with
mining mogul Gina Rinehart and Chinese developer Shanghai CRED
Real Estate.
** Berkshire Partners LLC is nearing a deal to acquire cloud
networking firm Masergy, currently owned by another private
equity firm, ABRY Partners, for more than $900 million,
including debt according to sources familiar with the matter.
** Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA said that controlling
shareholder J&FInvestimentos Ltda has begun talks to buy out the
stakes that two Brazilian pension funds have in the pulpmaker
through a series of investment vehicles.
(Compiled by Ahmed Farhatha and Laharee Chatterjee in
Bengaluru)