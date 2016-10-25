(Adds Clydesdale Bank and Opimus; updates Aixtron)
Oct 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 8:34 GMT on Tuesday:
** Clydesdale Bank Plc said it made an offer to take over
Royal Bank of Scotland's Williams & Glyn business, after
Spain's Banco Santander SA called off discussions last
month.
** Hungarian holding company Opimus said it had
acquired Mediaworks from Vienna Capital Partners, a move
bringing the publisher into government-friendly hands after its
shutdown of a major leftist daily in disputed circumstances.
** Randstad Holding NV, the world's second-largest
staffing agency, said that if it can get its offer for Monster
Worldwide Inc accepted by more than 50 percent of
shareholders it will succeed.
** The Chinese company bidding for chip equipment maker
Aixtron may push ahead with its takeover plans even
after Germany has withdrawn its approval because of security
issues.
** DBS Group Holdings Ltd and Julius Baer Gruppe
are weighing bids for Dutch lender ABN AMRO Group NV's
Asia private banking business that manages about $20
billion in assets, several people with direct knowledge of the
matter said.
** Total SA, Glencore Plc and Gunvor
Group Ltd are bidding for a 75 percent stake in
Chevron's South African downstream assets, which include
a refinery, three industry sources told Reuters.
** Syngenta AG, the world's largest pesticides
maker, moved to reassure investors that the planned $43 billion
takeover by ChemChina will go ahead even though it will miss the
original forecast for the deal to close this year.
** Goldman Sachs Group Inc missed out on an advisory
role on telecom giant AT&T Inc's deal to buy Time Warner
Inc for $85.4 billion because of its perceived conflict
stemming from advising media mogul Murdoch's Twenty-First
Century Fox Inc two years ago, when it made a failed
bid for Time Warner.
** Netflix Inc's Chief Executive Reed Hastings said
he was in favor of AT&T Inc's planned $85.4 billion acquisition
of Time Warner Inc, provided that his popular media streaming
company continued to be treated fairly.
** Hedge fund manager D.E. Shaw and Co made a non-binding
proposal to replace SunEdison Inc as the operating
sponsor of the bankrupt solar company's yieldco Terraform Power
Inc, according to a regulatory filing.
** Deutsche Bank AG is considering a u-turn in
its retail banking strategy and may opt for a full integration
of its Deutsche Postbank AG operations instead of a
sale, three people close to the bank said.
** Luxottica Group SpA is always on the lookout for
potential targets and would prefer to enter new markets or
strengthen its distribution network with acquisitions rather
than adding new brands to its portfolio, its chief executive
said.
** India's Tata Power Company Ltd plans to expand
capacity by acquiring some of the country's numerous
underutilized plants instead of investing in expensive new
facilities, the utility's chief executive said.
** Bahrain-based private equity firm Investcorp Bank BSC
is set to buy 3i Group's debt-management
business, rebranding it Investcorp Credit Management.
** Online bank Nordnet AB's majority owners
launched a bid for outstanding shares in the company, valuing it
at 6.5 billion crowns ($729 million) and saying its investment
needs made private ownership a better option.
** Renewable energy firm Abengoa SA is on track for
the 75 percent creditor approval needed for its restructuring
plan and avoid filing for Spain's biggest ever bankruptcy, a
source with knowledge of the deal said.
** Lotte Group's chairman, indicted in a corruption probe,
unveiled a major restructuring of the beleaguered South Korean
conglomerate in a move to bolster confidence among consumers and
potential investors as it restarts plans to list its hotels arm.
** China's aviation and shipping giant HNA Group extended
its push into hotels and Chinese tourism, paying $6.5 billion to
buy a 25 percent stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc
from biggest shareholder Blackstone Group LP.
** Thailand's cabinet approved the Electricity Generating
Authority of Thailand's proposal to purchase as much
as 12 percent of coal miner Adaro Indonesia PT for
$325 million, a government spokesman said.
** Italy's third-largest bank, Banca Monte dei Paschi di
Siena SpA, resolved to write down bad loans, lay off a
tenth of its staff and raise 5 billion euros ($5.4 billion) in
an overhaul that could shape the fortunes of the country's wider
banking sector.
(Compiled by Ahmed Farhatha and Laharee Chatterjee in
Bengaluru)