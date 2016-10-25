(Adds Clydesdale Bank and Opimus; updates Aixtron)

Oct 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 8:34 GMT on Tuesday:

** Clydesdale Bank Plc said it made an offer to take over Royal Bank of Scotland's Williams & Glyn business, after Spain's Banco Santander SA called off discussions last month.

** Hungarian holding company Opimus said it had acquired Mediaworks from Vienna Capital Partners, a move bringing the publisher into government-friendly hands after its shutdown of a major leftist daily in disputed circumstances.

** Randstad Holding NV, the world's second-largest staffing agency, said that if it can get its offer for Monster Worldwide Inc accepted by more than 50 percent of shareholders it will succeed.

** The Chinese company bidding for chip equipment maker Aixtron may push ahead with its takeover plans even after Germany has withdrawn its approval because of security issues.

** DBS Group Holdings Ltd and Julius Baer Gruppe are weighing bids for Dutch lender ABN AMRO Group NV's Asia private banking business that manages about $20 billion in assets, several people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

** Total SA, Glencore Plc and Gunvor Group Ltd are bidding for a 75 percent stake in Chevron's South African downstream assets, which include a refinery, three industry sources told Reuters.

** Syngenta AG, the world's largest pesticides maker, moved to reassure investors that the planned $43 billion takeover by ChemChina will go ahead even though it will miss the original forecast for the deal to close this year.

** Goldman Sachs Group Inc missed out on an advisory role on telecom giant AT&T Inc's deal to buy Time Warner Inc for $85.4 billion because of its perceived conflict stemming from advising media mogul Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox Inc two years ago, when it made a failed bid for Time Warner.

** Netflix Inc's Chief Executive Reed Hastings said he was in favor of AT&T Inc's planned $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc, provided that his popular media streaming company continued to be treated fairly.

** Hedge fund manager D.E. Shaw and Co made a non-binding proposal to replace SunEdison Inc as the operating sponsor of the bankrupt solar company's yieldco Terraform Power Inc, according to a regulatory filing.

** Deutsche Bank AG is considering a u-turn in its retail banking strategy and may opt for a full integration of its Deutsche Postbank AG operations instead of a sale, three people close to the bank said.

** Luxottica Group SpA is always on the lookout for potential targets and would prefer to enter new markets or strengthen its distribution network with acquisitions rather than adding new brands to its portfolio, its chief executive said.

** India's Tata Power Company Ltd plans to expand capacity by acquiring some of the country's numerous underutilized plants instead of investing in expensive new facilities, the utility's chief executive said.

** Bahrain-based private equity firm Investcorp Bank BSC is set to buy 3i Group's debt-management business, rebranding it Investcorp Credit Management.

** Online bank Nordnet AB's majority owners launched a bid for outstanding shares in the company, valuing it at 6.5 billion crowns ($729 million) and saying its investment needs made private ownership a better option.

** Renewable energy firm Abengoa SA is on track for the 75 percent creditor approval needed for its restructuring plan and avoid filing for Spain's biggest ever bankruptcy, a source with knowledge of the deal said.

** Lotte Group's chairman, indicted in a corruption probe, unveiled a major restructuring of the beleaguered South Korean conglomerate in a move to bolster confidence among consumers and potential investors as it restarts plans to list its hotels arm.

** China's aviation and shipping giant HNA Group extended its push into hotels and Chinese tourism, paying $6.5 billion to buy a 25 percent stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc from biggest shareholder Blackstone Group LP.

** Thailand's cabinet approved the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand's proposal to purchase as much as 12 percent of coal miner Adaro Indonesia PT for $325 million, a government spokesman said.

** Italy's third-largest bank, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA, resolved to write down bad loans, lay off a tenth of its staff and raise 5 billion euros ($5.4 billion) in an overhaul that could shape the fortunes of the country's wider banking sector. (Compiled by Ahmed Farhatha and Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)