(Adds Verizon, GE, Dr Pepper Snapple, Aixtron, Coherent, Gazprom, Odebrecht, Public Power, Hearst, Ladbrokes, Wabtec)

Oct 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1950 GMT on Wednesday:

** A Verizon Communications Inc executive said the acquisition of Yahoo Inc still makes sense, but the telecommunications company needs more information about the email provider's massive breach of accounts.

** U.S. conglomerate General Electric said its 683 million-euro ($745 million) offer for German 3D printer maker SLM Solutions had lapsed after it failed to reach its minimum acceptance threshold of 75 percent.

** Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc is in talks to acquire Bai Brands LLC, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, a move that would break its track record of only investing small stakes in growth drinks brands.

** U.S. intelligence services told Germany that a proposed Chinese takeover of semiconductor manufacturing equipment maker Aixtron could give Beijing access to technology that could be used for military purposes, the Handelsblatt newspaper said.

** The European Commission said on Wednesday that it had approved U.S. laser tools and systems maker Coherent Inc's $942 million acquisition of rival Rofin-Sinar Technologies Inc, subject to conditions.

** Russia's Gazprom will consider cancelling an agreement with European partners to expand the Nord Stream gas pipeline at a board meeting on Nov. 9, it said, following resistance to the plan in some European countries.

** Odebrecht SA's plans to sell its 55 percent stake in a $5 billion natural gas pipeline project in Peru to a Sempra Energy-led group collapsed in the final stage of negotiations, a source said.

** Greece's power utility Public Power Corp (PPC) said that China's State Grid was the highest bidder for a 24 percent stake in the country's power grid operator ADMIE, offering 320 million euros ($349 million).

** Hearst, best known for its media holdings such as its stake in ESPN and magazines such as Cosmopolitan, said that it is acquiring aviation software firm Camp Systems, in a deal that will boost the storied media firm's investments in the transportation sector.

** Bookmaker Ladbrokes said Britain's competition regulator had cleared its acquisition of Gala Coral, paving the way to create a betting group that will seek to build on its dominance of Britain's high streets to expand its online business.

** The U.S. Justice Department said it will require Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp to divest Faiveley Transport North America's entire U.S. freight car brakes business in order for Wabtec to proceed with its proposed $1.8 billion acquisition of Faiveley Transport S.A. and Faiveley Transport North America.

** British packaging group RPC is preparing a bid for private equity-owned French peer Albea in a potential $1.5 billion deal as it seeks to broaden its footprint in bottles, dispensers and tubes for cosmetics, people close to the matter said.

** Finnish retailer Kesko Oyj said it would sell its loss-making grocery business in Russia to local hypermarket group Lenta Ltd.

** The European Central Bank's decision to oppose holding company Fininvest owning a significant stake in Banca Mediolanum SpA has no impact on the asset gatherer, its chief executive said.

** Online retailer Amazon.com Inc said it was partnering with luxury food group Fauchon, organic food chain Bio c'Bon and wine retailer Lavinia to extend the product range of its Prime Now express delivery service in Paris and its suburbs.

** Southeast Asian private equity firm Northstar Group agreed to buy Singapore-listed Innovalues Ltd, a manufacturer of precision machine parts, for S$331.4 million ($239 million) in its latest buyout.

** Japanese beverage company Kirin Holdings Co Ltd said it is in talks with Japan's two Coca-Cola bottling companies, Coca-Cola East Japan Co Ltd and Coca-Cola West Co Ltd, on cooperating in distribution and procurement through a capital tie-up.

** Australian base metals miner Aeon Metals Ltd said it was interested in parts of MMG Ltd's giant Century zinc mine, but would be unable to shoulder all of the liabilities of the mine that was wound down last year.

** Hedge fund Trilogy Capital Management, the last holdout bondholder of Caesars Entertainment Corp's bankrupt operating unit, has agreed to support the casino group's restructuring and halt litigation, a court filing showed on Tuesday.

** China's Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd and Shandong Gold Mining Co Ltd have held separate talks with Barrick Gold Corp to buy a 50 percent stake in its Veladero gold mine in Argentina, according to four sources with knowledge of the process.

** Suzano Papel & Celulose SA, Brazil's second-biggest pulp producer, has agreed to pay $259 million for land and a small hydropower dam as part of an effort to secure supply of cellulose at lower costs for a key mill in the country.

** LG Chem Ltd, the world's largest automotive battery maker, will enter the fledgling U.S. market for home energy storage through a partnership with rooftop solar company Sunrun Inc. (Compiled by Ahmed Farhatha and Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)