(Adds Verizon, GE, Dr Pepper Snapple, Aixtron, Coherent,
Gazprom, Odebrecht, Public Power, Hearst, Ladbrokes, Wabtec)
Oct 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1950 GMT on Wednesday:
** A Verizon Communications Inc executive said the
acquisition of Yahoo Inc still makes sense, but the
telecommunications company needs more information about the
email provider's massive breach of accounts.
** U.S. conglomerate General Electric said its 683
million-euro ($745 million) offer for German 3D printer maker
SLM Solutions had lapsed after it failed to reach its
minimum acceptance threshold of 75 percent.
** Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc is in talks to
acquire Bai Brands LLC, people familiar with the matter said on
Wednesday, a move that would break its track record of only
investing small stakes in growth drinks brands.
** U.S. intelligence services told Germany that a proposed
Chinese takeover of semiconductor manufacturing equipment maker
Aixtron could give Beijing access to technology that
could be used for military purposes, the Handelsblatt newspaper
said.
** The European Commission said on Wednesday that it had
approved U.S. laser tools and systems maker Coherent Inc's
$942 million acquisition of rival Rofin-Sinar
Technologies Inc, subject to conditions.
** Russia's Gazprom will consider cancelling an agreement
with European partners to expand the Nord Stream gas pipeline at
a board meeting on Nov. 9, it said, following resistance to the
plan in some European countries.
** Odebrecht SA's plans to sell its 55 percent
stake in a $5 billion natural gas pipeline project in Peru to a
Sempra Energy-led group collapsed in the final stage of
negotiations, a source said.
** Greece's power utility Public Power Corp (PPC)
said that China's State Grid was the highest bidder
for a 24 percent stake in the country's power grid operator
ADMIE, offering 320 million euros ($349 million).
** Hearst, best known for its media holdings such as its
stake in ESPN and magazines such as Cosmopolitan, said that it
is acquiring aviation software firm Camp Systems, in a deal that
will boost the storied media firm's investments in the
transportation sector.
** Bookmaker Ladbrokes said Britain's competition
regulator had cleared its acquisition of Gala Coral, paving the
way to create a betting group that will seek to build on its
dominance of Britain's high streets to expand its online
business.
** The U.S. Justice Department said it will require
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp to divest
Faiveley Transport North America's entire U.S. freight
car brakes business in order for Wabtec to proceed with its
proposed $1.8 billion acquisition of Faiveley Transport S.A. and
Faiveley Transport North America.
** British packaging group RPC is preparing a bid
for private equity-owned French peer Albea in a potential $1.5
billion deal as it seeks to broaden its footprint in bottles,
dispensers and tubes for cosmetics, people close to the matter
said.
** Finnish retailer Kesko Oyj said it would sell
its loss-making grocery business in Russia to local hypermarket
group Lenta Ltd.
** The European Central Bank's decision to oppose holding
company Fininvest owning a significant stake in Banca Mediolanum
SpA has no impact on the asset gatherer, its chief
executive said.
** Online retailer Amazon.com Inc said it was
partnering with luxury food group Fauchon, organic food chain
Bio c'Bon and wine retailer Lavinia to extend the product range
of its Prime Now express delivery service in Paris and its
suburbs.
** Southeast Asian private equity firm Northstar Group
agreed to buy Singapore-listed Innovalues Ltd, a
manufacturer of precision machine parts, for S$331.4 million
($239 million) in its latest buyout.
** Japanese beverage company Kirin Holdings Co Ltd
said it is in talks with Japan's two Coca-Cola bottling
companies, Coca-Cola East Japan Co Ltd and Coca-Cola
West Co Ltd, on cooperating in distribution and
procurement through a capital tie-up.
** Australian base metals miner Aeon Metals Ltd
said it was interested in parts of MMG Ltd's giant
Century zinc mine, but would be unable to shoulder all of the
liabilities of the mine that was wound down last year.
** Hedge fund Trilogy Capital Management, the last holdout
bondholder of Caesars Entertainment Corp's bankrupt
operating unit, has agreed to support the casino group's
restructuring and halt litigation, a court filing showed on
Tuesday.
** China's Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd and
Shandong Gold Mining Co Ltd have held separate talks
with Barrick Gold Corp to buy a 50 percent stake in its
Veladero gold mine in Argentina, according to four sources with
knowledge of the process.
** Suzano Papel & Celulose SA, Brazil's second-biggest pulp
producer, has agreed to pay $259 million for land and a small
hydropower dam as part of an effort to secure supply of
cellulose at lower costs for a key mill in the country.
** LG Chem Ltd, the world's largest automotive
battery maker, will enter the fledgling U.S. market for home
energy storage through a partnership with rooftop solar company
Sunrun Inc.
