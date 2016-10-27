(Adds Lloyds, Agrium, CenturyLink, Attijariwafa, Gannett)
Oct 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 20:07 GMT on Thursday:
** Gannett Co Inc remains in active negotiations to
acquire U.S. newspaper publishing peer Tronc Inc,
despite reporting disappointing earnings on Thursday that
weighed on its shares, according to people familiar with the
matter.
** Britain has cut its stake in Lloyds Banking Group
to just below 9 percent in a renewed attempt to return
the lender to full private ownership over the next
year.
**Shareholders of Agrium Inc and Potash Corp of
Saskatchewan Inc are set to overwhelmingly approve a
merger of the two Canadian fertilizer producers, according to a
source familiar with the situation, despite initial skepticism
from Agrium investors.
** CenturyLink Inc and Level 3 Communications LVLT.N
are in advanced talks to merge, according to people familiar
with the matter, in a deal that would create an enterprise
telecommunications player worth more than $50 billion, including
debt.
** Morocco's Attijariwafa Bank said it will sell 50
percent of OGM Holding, the parent company of Morocco's biggest
insurance company Wafa Assurance, to the royal holding firm
National Investment Co. (SNI) ahead of buying Barclays
Egypt.
** Qualcomm Inc agreed to buy NXP Semiconductors NV
for about $38 billion in the biggest-ever semiconductor
industry deal, expanding the reach of its chips from phones to
cars.
** The German government has turned down a Chinese request
for approval of a planned takeover of Osram Licht AG's
Ledvance unit, German WirtschaftsWoche reported, citing
financial sources.
** Polish insurer Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA
and state development fund PFR could clinch a deal to buy a
combined 33 percent stake in Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA
from Italy's UniCredit SpA as early as next month, a
source close to the matter said.
** The biggest shareholder in German semiconductor
manufacturing equipment maker Aixtron SE, Argonaut
Capital, said the government's plan to review an agreed takeover
by Chinese investment fund Fujian Grand Chip Investment Fund LP
was "irresponsible".
** GuocoLand Ltd will buy a 27 percent stake in
Malaysian property developer Eco World International during its
IPO, as the Singapore-listed firm, controlled by tycoon Quek
Leng Chan, seeks geographical diversification of its property
business.
** Carlyle Group LP and Bain Capital LLC are the only
major global buyout firms left bidding for McDonald's Corp's
restaurants in China and Hong Kong after TPG Capital
Management LP pulled out, people close to the matter
said.
** Brazilian engineering group Odebrecht SA's
plans to sell its 55 percent stake in a $5 billion natural gas
pipeline project in Peru to a Sempra Energy-led
consortium collapsed in the final stage of negotiations, a
source said.
** Hollywood executives Jeff Sagansky and Harry Sloan are in
advanced talks to acquire magazine publishing company Playboy
Enterprises Inc through an acquisition vehicle they
launched last year, people familiar with the matter said.
** General Electric Co raised its bid for Swedish 3D
printer maker Arcam AB (publ) and said it had agreed
to buy privately held German 3D printing firm Concept Laser
after its bid for rival SLM Solutions Group AG failed.
** Buyout group Ardian has won the bidding for German
residential and technical lighting products maker SLV, people
familiar with the matter said.
** Brazilian miner Vale SA will go ahead with the
sale of its fertilizer business after its board of directors
gave its approval, the newspaper Valor Economico reported.
** Australia's richest woman Gina Rinehart and a Chinese
partner raised their offer to buy the country's largest private
land holding, with Rinehart pledging to buy it outright if the
joint bid was rejected on national interest grounds.
** Billionaires Viktor Vekselberg and Leonard Blavatnik will
pay up to $700 million to buy 12 percent of shares in aluminum
giant United Company RUSAL Plc from Mikhail
Prokhorov's Onexim Group, Vedomosti daily quotes three sources
as saying.
** Mexico's InvestaBank said it had agreed to buy two
Mexican units of Deutsche Bank AG as the German
lender exits non-core businesses amid a drive to cut costs in a
major organizational shake-up.
(Compiled by Ahmed Farhatha and Laharee Chatterjee in
Bengaluru)