(Adds Deutsche Bank, ChemChina, Sika, Oracle,Merck,Qualcomm InvenSense updates Rosneft,)

Oct 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** Bankers led by Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are arranging $13.6 billion in loans supporting smartphone chipmaker Qualcomm's $38 billion purchase of NXP Semiconductor , the largest ever in the semiconductor industry, sources familiar with the deal said.

** Deutsche Bank is among more than 20 bidders in talks to potentially buy a 3.2 billion euro ($3.5 billion) loan portfolio from state-owned rival HSH Nordbank as Germany's biggest lender tries to do deals despite its troubles, sources told Reuters.

** European Union antitrust regulators opened an in-depth investigation into state-owned Chinese chemicals group ChemChina's $43 billion bid for Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta, China's biggest-ever foreign acquisition.

** Sika's management won the latest round in its bitter takeover battle with Saint-Gobain with a Swiss court ruling that the founding family's full voting rights could be restricted.

** Oracle Corp should raise its offer to buy NetSuite Inc to $133 per share from the $109 per share it had proposed in July, NetSuite shareholder T. Rowe Price Group Inc said.

** German chemicals and pharmaceuticals company Merck KGaA is exploring a sale of its biosimilars unit, according to people familiar with the matter, as that business faces fierce competition from larger players in the sector.

**InvenSense Inc, a U.S. semiconductor company that makes motion sensors for Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co, is exploring strategic alternatives, including a possible sale, people familiar with the matter said.

** General Electric Co said it was in discussion with the No. 3 oilfield services provider Baker Hughes Inc on potential partnerships.

** German industrial gases group Linde AG is not considering reviving merger talks with rival Praxair Inc, its outgoing chief executive told Reuters.

** KKR & Co LP is set to be the preferred bidder to buy Nissan Motor Co supplier Calsonic Kansei Corp in a potential $3.8 billion deal, the Nikkei daily reported.

** German medical software company CompuGroup Medical SE has approached Belgian graphics group Agfa-Gevaert NV about a possible takeover.

** The Austrian competition authority has approved the takeover of Austrian property firm Conwert Immobilien Invest SE by Germany's biggest residential real estate company Vonovia SE, the German company said in a statement.

** Barrick Gold Corp hopes to develop a "steady stream" of projects on its land in the El Indio belt in Argentina, making it the likeliest candidate for a partnership deal, a top executive said in an interview.

** China's WH Group Ltd, the world's largest pork supplier, said Chinese private equity investor CDH Investments plans to sell an aggregate HK$10.6 billion ($1.37 billion) worth of shares in the company to unidentified third-party investors.

** Toyota Motor Corp said it has invested in U.S. car-sharing company Getaround Inc, a move that comes as global automakers seek to shore up their presence in new technology sectors amid growing competition from transport startups.

** CenturyLink Inc and Level 3 Communications Inc are in advanced talks to merge, according to people familiar with the matter, in a deal that would create an enterprise telecommunications player worth more than $50 billion, including debt.

** Congo's mines minister said that the government "salutes and supports" China Molybdenum Co Ltd's bid to buy Freeport-McMoRan Inc's majority stake in the giant Tenke copper project despite objections from state miner Gecamines.

** Gannett Co Inc remains in active negotiations to acquire U.S. newspaper publishing peer Tronc Inc, despite reporting disappointing earnings that weighed on its shares, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Russian energy major Rosneft has sent a draft mandatory offer to the central bank to buy the shares it does not already own in oil firm Bashneft, Rosneft said in a regulatory statement.

** The owners of Thom Europe SAS are considering new ownership options to help finance expansion across Europe, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** U.S. fund Cerberus Capital Management LP is in talks with China's Legend Holdings Corp, largest shareholder of Lenovo Group Ltd, about a stake in Austrian lender Bawag PSK, Austrian daily Der Standard reports citing sources at Bawag.

** Australia's richest woman Gina Rinehart is in the box seat to buy the country's largest private land holding, cattle and pastoral tracts the size of South Korea, after a rival bidder dropped out. (Compiled by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru)