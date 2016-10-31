Oct 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** CenturyLink Inc said it would buy Level 3 Communications Inc in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $34 billion, including debt.

** TeamHealth Holdings Inc said private equity firm Blackstone Group LP would buy it for $6.1 billion in a deal meant to help the U.S. hospital staffing company better cope with pricing pressure during a wave of consolidation.

** General Electric Co, banking on a recovery in oil prices, said it would merge its oil and gas business with No. 3 oilfield services provider Baker Hughes Inc.

** U.S. oil refiner HollyFrontier Corp said it would buy Suncor Energy Inc's, Petro-Canada lubricants unit for C$1.13 billion ($844 million), expanding its North American lubricants business.

** NextEra Energy Inc said it would buy the remaining stake in Oncor Electric Delivery Co for about $2.4 billion in cash.

** Enterprise Holdings Inc, the world's No. 1 car rental company by revenue, has agreed to buy a 20 percent stake in Brazilian peer Unidas SA from a group of three buyout firms, O Globo newspaper reported.

** Network gear maker Brocade Communications Systems Inc is in advanced talks to sell itself, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Grand Parade Investments Ltd is to pay 778 million rand ($57 million) to increase its stake in franchising group Spur Corp by up to 18.82 percent the company said, part of its plans to diversify beyond the gaming sector.

** Constellation Brands Inc, owner of Corona and Modelo beer, said on Monday it would buy Obregon Brewery from Grupo Modelo, a subsidiary of Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV , for $600 million.

** Qatar's Nebras Power plans to acquire a 35.5 percent stake held by French utility Engie in Indonesia's largest independent power producer PT Paiton Energy by the end of 2016, the chief executive of Nebras said.

** Dominion Midstream Partners LP said it would buy Questar Pipeline LLC for about $1.73 billion including debt from Dominion Resources.

** DBS Group plans to buy Australia and New Zealand Banking Group's wealth and retail businesses in five Asian markets - part of a big private banking push for the Singapore lender and the first significant retreat from Asia for ANZ.

** Aramex PJSC said it was pursuing partnerships with logistics and technology companies to expand its e-commerce business after the Dubai-based logistics firm posted a 3 percent drop in its third-quarter net profit.

** Sony Corp said it was cutting its annual profit outlook due to impairment losses related to the sale of its battery business to Murata Manufacturing Co.

** Bangladesh is considering buying Chevron Corp's interest in three natural gas fields in the country, worth an estimated $2 billion, two senior government officials said, as Dhaka looks to secure the supply of a critical source of energy.

** France and China will set up a fund for joint investment in overseas projects, France's foreign minister said, as China's voracious appetite for overseas acquisitions continues to grow despite some recent stumbles in overseas markets.

** Nippon Yusen, Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd said they would form a joint venture that will have 2 trillion yen ($19.1 billion) in combined revenue and control 7 percent of global container shipping capacity.

** Randstad Holding AV, the Dutch staffing company said its bid to acquire U.S. jobs website Monster Worldwide has been successful after receiving 51.5 percent of shares tendered to its takeover offer of $3.40 per share.

** Las Vegas-based MGM Resorts International could plough almost $10 billion into a Japanese casino via a publicly-traded real estate investment trust, its chief executive said, as Tokyo inches closer to legalizing the industry.

** InvenSense Inc, a U.S. semiconductor company that makes motion sensors for Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, is exploring strategic alternatives, including a possible sale, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

($1 = 1.3912 Singapore dollars)

($1 = 104.7500 yen)

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirhams)

($1 = 0.8211 pounds)

($1 = 1.3417 Canadian dollars)

($1 = 13.4890 rand) (Compiled by John Benny and Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)