UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Adds Broadcom-Brocade, Ajinomoto-PepsiCo, NextEra-Crown Castle, Shell, E.ON-RWE, China Evergrande Group-Cala Homes)
Nov 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** Chipmaker Broadcom Ltd is nearing a deal to acquire network gear maker Brocade Communications Systems Inc in a deal that could be announced later this week, people familiar with the matter said.
** Japan's Ajinomoto and PepsiCo are among bidders seeking to buy a stake in African dairy and drinks company Promasidor in a deal that would give them access to its distribution network across the continent, sources told Reuters.
** Power producer NextEra Energy Inc said it would sell its fiber-optic telecommunications business to Crown Castle International Corp for $1.5 billion in cash.
** Royal Dutch Shell is selling two small land packages in the U.S. Permian Basin but will also consider acquisitions in the oil-rich West Texas province, Chief Financial Officer Simon Henry said.
** German utilities E.ON and RWE said they still want to sell their stake in uranium enrichment company Urenco, in which they jointly hold a third, following the collapse of lengthy talks aimed at restructuring the company.
** China Evergrande Group, China's second-largest property developer, is in "early stage" talks to buy Cala Homes, a person familiar with the upmarket British housebuilder told Reuters.
** State-owned China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) said it has extended its $43 billion cash offer for Swiss agrichemicals group Syngenta AG to Jan. 5 while it works to gain regulatory approval for the deal.
** Swiss private bank EFG International has completed the acquisition of rival BSI from Grupo BTG Pactual SA for a preliminary 1.06 billion Swiss francs ($1.07 billion), 10 million francs more than announced in summer.
** Turkey's Limak Holding, Russia's VTB Capital and Switzerland's Flughafen Zuerich will together bid for the 35-year operation rights of an airport in the Bulgarian capital Sofia, a source close to the matter told Reuters.
** Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc, a Canadian specialty pharmaceuticals manufacturer, has hired an investment bank to review strategic alternatives, including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said.
** Occidental Petroleum Corp said on Monday it paid $2 billion cash for 35,000 acres (14,164 hectares) of West Texas acreage, boosting its position in the oil-rich Permian Basin.
** A unit of Anbang Insurance Group is among investors buying into Datang Environment Industry Group Co Ltd's up to $330 million Hong Kong initial public offering, according to IFR which cited a term sheet of the deal.
** CLP Holdings Ltd said it had put a bid for a 17 percent stake in nuclear power station operator Yangjiang Nuclear Power Co. Ltd. as the Hong Kong power supplier expands its investment in nuclear power generation in China.
** U.S. cigarette maker Reynolds American Inc said it has formed a committee of independent directors, not designated by British American Tobacco Plc, to evaluate BAT's takeover offer.
($1 = 0.9888 Swiss francs)
($1 = 6.7743 Chinese yuan) (Compiled by John Benny and Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources