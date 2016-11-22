(Adds Areva, Skye Bank and EDF)

Nov 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:

** Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc said it would buy antioxidant beverages maker Bai Brands LLC for $1.7 billion, in cash, in the latest example of a soft-drinks maker investing in products that are perceived to be healthier.

** PepsiCo Inc said it would buy health beverage maker KeVita Inc, in an effort to diversify its soft drinks business and tap health conscious consumers.

** Oil firms including China's Sinopec have expressed an interest in developing Uganda's planned oil refinery and an investor for the project will be selected by February 2017, a top government official said on Tuesday.

** Turkey's main stock exchange, Borsa Istanbul, and the Islamic Development Bank will sign on Wednesday a memorandum of understanding for a strategic partnership, the bourse said.

** Chinese, Kazakh and Japanese firms are in talks to invest in Areva SA, according to a French government source, a partnership deal that could help persuade regulators that a rescue plan for the nuclear group is not illegal state aid.

** Nigeria's Skye Bank may sell some or all of its local and foreign subsidiaries as part of a review aimed at streamlining operations and boosting its capital adequacy, its chief financial officer said.

** The renewable energy unit of French state-owned utility EDF is in talks with Chinese companies about a possible partnership to build offshore wind parks in China, the company said.

** U.S. buyout firm KKR & Co is buying Nissan Motor-backed auto parts maker Calsonic Kansei Corp for up to 498.3 billion yen ($4.5 billion) in its biggest deal in Japan, seizing on a rare chance there to do a multi-billion dollar purchase.

** Anthem Inc and the U.S. Justice Department dug in their heels on Monday in court over whether the lower prices the health insurer expects to negotiate after buying smaller rival Cigna Corp are an efficiency that benefits customers or an antitrust violation.

** Britain has cut its stake in Lloyds Banking Group to just below 8 percent in a renewed attempt to return the lender to full private ownership over the next year.

** Chesnara Plc, an insurance-focused takeover specialist, confirmed that it was in talks to potentially buy a business, after a Sky News report said the firm was in advanced talks to buy Legal & General's Dutch business.

** Investcorp has bought a stake in Saudi Arabia's Al Borg Medical Laboratories, one of the largest private medical laboratory chains in the Gulf.

** Mauritian bank group SBM Holdings will acquire full ownership of Kenya's Fidelity Bank, a small lender, in a deal valued at 100 shillings ($0.98), SBM said.

** Beijing Soft Rock Investment Group said on Monday it had scrapped an asset-swap deal with Dalian Wanda Group, which is seeking a backdoor listing for its commercial property business in Shanghai.

** Italian bank bailout fund Atlante will present an offer to buy the bad loans of four small banks that were rescued from bankruptcy a year ago to help ease their sale, the chairman of the fund's manager said.

** Abu Dhabi's Union National Bank (UNB) said on Tuesday it was setting up an Islamic insurance firm through a joint venture with Orient Insurance Company, offering 30 percent of shares through an initial public offering (IPO).

** France's Zodiac Aerospace would only consider an offer for the company if it represents better value than it can achieve alone, but the company remains focused on its industrial recovery plan, Chief Executive Olivier Zarrouati said.

** Russian budget will receive proceeds from a sale of a state stake in the country's largest oil producer Rosneft by the end of this year, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said.

** Belgian industrial equipment supplier TVH Group NV on Tuesday proposed to buy Lavendon Group Plc, a British aerial work platform rental firm, in a potential deal worth 348 million pounds ($434.2 million).

** Bahrain-based investment management firm Arcapita said it had acquired a privately-held portfolio of three housing schemes for senior citizens in the United States for around $110 million.

** Smithfield Foods said on Monday it would buy parent of the Farmer John and Saag's Specialty Meats brands, and farm operations in three U.S. states from Hormel Foods Corp for $145 million in cash.

** Tesoro Logistics LP said on Monday it would buy some oil, natural gas and other gathering systems in North Dakota for about $700 million, and will also acquire terminal and storage assets from major shareholder Tesoro Corp for about $400 million.

** South Korea's Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Tuesday it decided to sell part of its container ship business to Korea Line Corp for 37 billion Korean won ($31.38 million).

** Takata Corp has shortlisted Sweden's Autoliv Inc and U.S. parts supplier Key Safety Systems as potential bidders for the Japanese airbag maker at the centre of the world's biggest auto recall, Bloomberg reported.

** Ascend Learning LLC, a U.S. maker of educational software used in sectors such as healthcare, is exploring a sale that it hopes will value the company at more than $2 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

