Nov 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:

** Amaya Inc's former chief executive David Baazov said he still plans to buy the online gambling firm despite one of his apparent backers saying it had no involvement in the C$3.65 billion ($2.7 billion) bid.

** Europe's largest tour operator TUI Group will spin off its German airline TUIfly into a separate company together with some operations from struggling Air Berlin after its supervisory board approved the move.

** The European Commission said it has given its conditional approval to a merger between German container shipping line Hapag-Lloyd and the United Arab Shipping Company (UASC).

** Microsoft is set to gain EU approval for its $26 billion buy of professional social network LinkedIn with tweaks to concessions aimed at addressing competition concerns, three people close to the matter said.

** Banks are lining up a leveraged loan financing backing CVC-owned private hospitals operator Elsan's acquisition of French competitor MediPole Partenaires, banking sources said.

** Germany's Linde is in talks with China's acquisitive transportation and leisure giant HNA Group over its temperature-controlled logistics unit Gist, two people close to the matter said.

** Techint Group said that it was still in talks with Odebrecht SA on buying part of its stake in a $5 billion natural gas pipeline project in Peru, after local media reported its partner on the acquisition had pulled out.

** French construction groups Vinci and Spie are preparing bids for utility services provider SAG as they seek to expand their offering in Germany, sources close to the matter said.

** Kirkland Lake Gold Inc's largest shareholder, Van Eck Associates, reaffirmed its support for the Canadian miner's proposed takeover of Newmarket Gold Inc as a deadline passed for shareholder proxy votes to be cast.

** The Indonesian subsidiary of Freeport McMoRan Inc hopes to sell a 10.64 percent stake through an initial public offering, its new chief executive said.

** Rio Tinto said it had agreed to sell Alcan Aluminium UK to two members of energy and metals group GFG Alliance for $410 million as part of an effort to bolster its balance sheet.

** India's Zee media group has agreed to buy television channels and a stake in a radio broadcasting business from billionaire Anil Ambani's Reliance Group in a move that would help the latter cut its debt by about 19 billion rupees ($277 million), the two sides said.

** Italian infrastructure group Atlantia aims to raise more money than analysts expect from the sale of a stake in its Autostrade per l'Italia (ASPI) business, Chief Financial Officer Giancarlo Guenzi told Reuters.

** Mexico's conglomerate Grupo Industrial Saltillo, or GISSA, said it agreed to buy Spain-based auto parts maker Grupo Infun for 280 million euros ($296 million) in a bid to expand in Europe and gain a foothold in Asia.

** Chinese and Iranian state-owned companies are interested in taking over loss-making Pakistan Steel Mills as part of a long-term lease deal, Privatisation Commission Chairman Mohammad Zubair said.

** South Africa's Tsogo Sun Holdings Ltd plans to buy more hotels in the United Kingdom where it is performing well and weakness in the pound has made assets much more affordable, it said after reporting flat half-year profit.

** French ski resorts operator Compagnie des Alpes said it was hopeful it could secure fresh investment by the end of the year as it discusses selling a stake to Chinese conglomerate Fosun and other potential investors.

** Areva hopes that China's CNNC and Japan's MHI will agree to buy a minority stake in the French state-controlled nuclear group in coming weeks, Areva's chief executive said.

** British holiday company Thomas Cook said it was not currently planning to take part in the consolidation of the German airline market, but would not rule out being involved in future.

** U.S. private equity firm Advent International Corp will buy Brammer Plc for 221.5 million pounds ($274.8 million), the companies said.

** Investcorp said its U.S.-based real estate division had bought a portfolio of properties in the Boston and Denver metropolitan areas for about $250 million.

** China will merge the firm that manages its cotton reserves with state grains stockpiler Sinograin, the country's state assets supervisor said, as part of a major reform of state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

** South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co has sold its entire stake in fighter jet manufacturer Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) Ltd, a Hyundai Motor spokeswoman said, without disclosing the value of the deal.

** Chinese internet services giant Tencent Holdings Ltd and a group of seven investors have moved closer to launching a 1.5 billion yuan ($218 million) online life insurer in China, putting up funds and signing an agreement to form the venture.

** China Vanke Co Ltd said China Evergrande Group had bought another 551.96 million A shares in Vanke in August and November, doubling its stake in the developer to 10 percent.

** Asset manager Carnegie Fonder has sold its around 2 percent stake in Sweden's Intrum Justitia in reaction to the debt collector's deal to buy Norwegian peer Lindorff, Swedish business daily Dagens Industri reports.

(Compiled by Ahmed Farhatha and Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)