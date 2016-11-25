(Updates J&J, adds Amundi, BP and HSH Nordbank)

Nov 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1845 GMT on Friday:

** U.S. healthcare group Johnson & Johnson and biotech group Actelion confirmed they are in talks after media reports about a potential deal sent the Swiss company's stock to a record high.

** Russian state power company InterRAO and China Huadian Corp are interested in buying Enel Russia, the Russian power generation unit of Italy's Enel, two financial market sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Shipping finance provider HSH Nordbank began meeting potential buyers in London this week ahead of the German lender's planned privatisation next year, people close to the matter said.

** France's Amundi has submitted the highest offer to buy Italian UniCredit's asset manager, Pioneer, while a consortium led by Poste Italiane and Ameriprise Financial are scrambling to stay in the race, three sources close to the matter said on Friday.

** BP has agreed to buy 10 percent of Eni's Shorouk concession offshore Egypt, which includes the giant Zohr gas field, for $375 million, joining other oil majors in increasing bets on the growing gas market.

** Italian beverage group Davide Campari said on Friday it agreed to sell its still wines business for 62 million euros ($66 million), as it presses ahead with its strategy to focus on spirits.

** Aliansce Shopping Centers SA is eyeing several acquisition targets across Brazil's mall industry as a way to fuel growth in the near term, although prices seem too stretched at this point, Chief Executive Officer Renato Rique said on Friday.

** Royal Dutch Shell is in advanced talks with a party interested in buying its onshore operations in Gabon as part of a $30 billion divestment plan following its purchase of BG Group, which was completed in February.

** Polish state-run utilities will not be expected to invest more money to support the country's troubled coal mining firms, Energy Minister Krzysztof Tchorzewski told a local radio station on Friday, sending some of the utilities' shares up.

** The Norwegian government may further raise its stake in the Dvalin natural gas field development, which is expected to start producing in 2020, the country's oil ministry said on Friday.

** Yum China Holdings Inc is in talks to buy food delivery services firm Daojia.com for up to $200 million, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, as the biggest operator of fast food on the mainland seeks to boost sales from customers dining at home.

** Italian utility Edison, which has made a bid for Alerion Clean Power, plans to buy another company by March, Chief Executive Marc Benayoun said in an interview with daily Corriere della Sera on Friday.

** Vietnam's State Capital Investment Corp said on Friday it plans to sell 9 percent of Vinamilk, the country's biggest listed firm, on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange on Dec. 12, 10 days later than previously planned.

** Thailand's Amarin Printing and Publishing Pcl said on Friday that a company controlled by Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi would buy a 47.62 percent stake in the company for 850 million baht ($24 million).

** Australia's biggest bookmaker Tabcorp Holdings on Friday said it had purchased control of around 10 percent of its takeover target lottery operator Tatts Group for A$638 million.

Breakingviews: Aussie gamblers up the stakes in friendly takeover.

** South Korea's Daesung Industrial Gases, nearly half-owned by Goldman Sachs, will be put up for auction with first-round bids due in early December - a deal reportedly worth about 1.5 trillion won ($1.3 billion).

** South Korea's Hyundai Merchant Marine Co Ltd said on Friday it was chosen as preferred bidder to buy a port terminal in Algeciras, Spain, partly owned by Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd.

** Australian pension fund Hostplus is keen to invest in credit, property and infrastructure, but sees no value in sovereign bonds, its chief executive said on Friday.

** The Islamic Development Bank will seek a strategic stake in Turkey's main stock exchange and collaborate on developing a gold trading platform for use by majority-Muslim countries, part of a broad agreement signed on Thursday.

** AustralianSuper, the nation's largest pension fund with A$105 billion ($78 billion) under management, would like to buy more infrastructure assets but not at any cost, a senior executive said, amid a global hunt for yield.

** The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development is prepared to buy a stake in Ukraine's largest state-owned bank, Oschadbank, provided changes are made to its management and operational and financial performance, the banks said on Friday. (Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee and Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)