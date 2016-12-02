(Adds Actelion, PAI Partners, Ladder Capital, Ixia, AC Milan,
Vivendi, Ferrovial, AT&T)
Dec 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
** Actelion's silence speaks volumes to the dozens of
event-driven hedge funds piling into the Swiss biotech firm,
betting that Johnson & Johnson's (J&J) approach will
result in an outright takeover and handsome returns.
** SK Holdings Co said it submitted a
non-binding bid to buy South Korea's second-biggest producer of
industrial gases that has been put up for sale by Goldman Sachs
and others, in a deal a source said could be valued at
around $2 billion.
** Private equity group PAI Partners expects to receive bids
for its French lab testing chain Cerba on Dec. 8 in a deal that
could be worth as much as 1.8 billion euros ($1.92 billion), two
sources close to the matter said on Friday.
** Ladder Capital Corp, a real estate investment
trust which has bankrolled much of U.S. President-elect Donald
Trump's property development, is exploring the possibility of a
sale, according to people familiar with the matter.
** Ixia, a U.S. provider of equipment and
applications that help maintain computer networks, is exploring
a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said on
Friday.
** Teleflex Inc said it agreed to buy fellow medical
device maker Vascular Solutions Inc for about $1
billion.
** India's power and coal minister Piyush Goyal said there
was no value in splitting up India's biggest coal producer Coal
India Ltd and denied any plans to break it up.
** Aixtron will have to take action to balance
income and costs, including potential job cuts, if U.S.
President Barack Obama blocks its takeover by China's Fujian
Grand Chip Investment Fund (FGC).
** Silvio Berlusconi and the Chinese investors seeking to
buy Italian soccer club AC Milan are discussing the possibility
of postponing the closing of the deal to the end of February,
two sources close to the matter told Reuters.
** Turkish conglomerate Limak Holding has signed a
memorandum of understanding to buy a hydropower plant in
southeast Turkey from Norway's Statkraft, a source familiar with
the matter told Reuters.
** McDonald's Corp said it had sold the franchise
rights for its restaurants in Singapore and Malaysia to Saudi
Arabia's Lionhorn Pte Ltd as part of a plan to move away from
direct ownership in Asia.
** Wacher Chemie is in early talks with Chinese
suitors interested in taking a stake in the German chemical
group's silicon wafers unit Siltronic, three people
familiar with the matter said.
** Germany's largest supermarket group Edeka and rival Rewe
agreed a deal to take over the loss-making Kaiser's chain,
potentially ending years of uncertainty over the future of the
group.
** German medical software company CompuGroup Medical
has ended discussions over potential acquisition of
Belgian graphics group Agfa-Gevaert, CompuGroup said
in a statement on Thursday.
** U.S. agricultural commodities trader Archer Daniels
Midland Co has sold its 19.9 percent stake in GrainCorp
Ltd to underwriters UBS just three years after a failed
bid to wholly acquire the Australian grain handler.
** China's Alibaba Group Holding is not buying
Indian e-commerce company Snapdeal and is not in talks to do so,
a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday, dampening
talk that an acquisition was in the works.
** Vivendi denied on Friday a press report that
said the French media group was willing to resume talks with
Italian broadcaster Mediaset over a collapsed pay-TV
deal and was considering involving Telecom Italia.
** Spain's infrastructure company Ferrovial SA is
in talks to acquire from its Spanish rival Grupo Isolux Corsan
SA IPO-ISOL.MC three power transmission projects in Brazil,
according to a Ferrovial letter seen by Reuters on Friday.
** Toyota Tsusho has bought a 9.5 percent stake in
Kenyan information technology firm Seven Seas for a reported $3
million, the Kenyan firm said.
** The Spanish government is open to auctioning state-owned
Banco Mare Nostrum (BMN) to potential suitors before a potential
merger with fellow nationalized lender Bankia, Economy
Minister Luis de Guindos said.
** Billionaire investor Mark Cuban will be among the
witnesses scheduled to testify at a U.S. Senate Judiciary panel
hearing on Dec. 7 on AT&T Inc's proposed $85.4 billion
acquisition of Time Warner Inc.
(Compiled by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru)