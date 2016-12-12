Dec 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:

** Italy is ready to pump capital into Monte dei Paschi di Siena if the ailing bank fails to get the 5 billion euros ($5.3 billion) it needs to remain in business from private investors, a Treasury source said.

** Apple Inc has held talks to invest up to $1 billion in a new $100 billion tech fund being set up by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** The U.S. Justice Department sought on Monday to knock down arguments by Aetna Inc's chief executive that Medicare Advantage competes with government insurance programs, making Aetna's proposed merger with Humana legal under antitrust law.

** France's Vivendi said it could buy as much as 20 percent of Mediaset after purchasing just over 3 percent of the Italian broadcaster's capital as part of efforts to expand into southern Europe.

** German healthcare group Bayer said it has set up a joint venture with U.S. life sciences venture capital firm Versant Ventures to invest $225 million in a stem cell therapy firm based in Toronto.

** Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox aims to table a firm cash bid valuing British broadcaster Sky at 10.75 pounds per share as early as Wednesday for the 61 percent of the company it does not already own, four people familiar with the matter said.

** Media mogul Sumner Redstone and his daughter Shari called off their failed effort to merge CBS Corp and Viacom Inc .

** Japan Display Inc will raise its stake in Joled, an organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display maker that was created through the merger of Panasonic Corp's and Sony Corp's OLED operations, the Nikkei reported.

** Amundi SA is to buy rival Pioneer Investments from UniCredit for 3.6 billion euros ($3.8 billion), a deal that will extend the French asset manager's reach in Europe and bring in much needed capital for the Italian bank.

** The Chinese consortium seeking to buy Italian soccer club AC Milan is expected to pay an agreed second 100 million-euro ($106 million) deposit by Tuesday, a day later than originally scheduled, two sources close to the matter.

** Swiss pharmaceutical manufacturer Lonza Group AG confirmed it is in advanced talks with private equity firm KKR & Co LP to acquire Capsugel, a U.S. maker of capsule products and other drug delivery systems.Sources familiar with the talks told Reuters that a potential transaction would be valued at more than $5 billion.

** China's Sinopec, has sold a 50 percent stake in its Sichuan-East China gas pipeline to China Life Insurance and SDIC's transportation business in a deal that values the asset at 45.6 billion yuan ($6.6 billion).

** Philips NV will sell an 80.1 percent stake in Lumileds, its LED components and car lighting business, to U.S. investor Apollo, receiving $1.5 billion in cash.

** Italian energy company Eni will sell a 30 percent stake in its giant Egyptian offshore gas field Zohr to Russia's Rosneft for $1.575 billion, pressing ahead with asset sales to fund investments and offset weak oil prices.

** British imaging sensor maker E2V Technologies Plc said it had agreed to an all-cash takeover offer worth about 620 million pounds (around $780 million) from Teledyne Technologies Inc.

** Buyout groups are preparing final bids for German payments group Concardis, potentially valuing the group at more than 600 million euros ($636 million), people close to the matter said on Monday.

** Switzerland's Zurich Insurance Group AG has agreed to buy Australia's biggest travel insurance provider, Cover-More Group Ltd, for A$741 million ($551 million), stepping up its investment in the Australian market.

** Belgian industrial equipment supplier TVH Group NV said it lowered its acceptance condition for the proposed 348 million pounds ($438.62 million) acquisition of UK's Lavendon Group Plc , a provider of aerial work platforms.

** Southeast Asian ride-hailing service Grab disclosed that Japan's Honda Motor Co had invested in the firm, as part of a $750 million funding announced previously, to collaborate on motorbike-hailing services.

** Italy's railways group has agreed to buy a 36.7 percent stake in M5, the operator of Milan's metro line 5, from general contractor Astaldi SpA.

** Austrian lighting company Zumtobel Group AG plans to sell a majority stake in a plant in northern France to French industrial group Active'Invest as it outsources manufacturing of some products to improve competitiveness, it said on Monday.

** Private equity firm AnaCap Financial Partners said it had signed an agreement with Barclays Plc to acquire its French retail banking business after the bank completed consultations with employees.

** Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation (Apicorp) has bought 30 percent of Falcon Cement Co, Bahrain's largest cement producer, to help to drive economic growth in the region, the development bank said on Monday.

** Qatar will merge state-owned liquefied natural gas producers Qatargas and RasGas Co Ltd, the chief executive of Qatar Petroleum (QP) said on Sunday, in the Gulf state's latest reaction to lower energy prices.

** Russian state holding company Rosneftegaz on Saturday signed a deal with the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and commodities trader Glencore Plc to sell a 19.5 percent stake in state-owned oil major Rosneft, Rosneft said.

** Spanish builder ACS has sold the bulk of its 50 percent stake in Canada's South Fraser Perimeter Road, a company which manages part of a highway in Vancouver, to two Canadian funds, it said in a statement on Sunday.

** Heavily indebted South Korean shipper Hyundai Merchant Marine Co Ltd (HMM) said on Sunday it has agreed with the 2M shipping alliance to form a cooperative relationship that falls short of full-fledged membership.

** Berlin-based online food takeaway service Delivery Hero, one of Europe's biggest start-ups, will acquire competitor Foodpanda, a sign of further consolidation to fend off new competition in Europe's sought after food-delivery business. (Compiled by John Benny and Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)