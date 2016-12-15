(Adds Twenty-First Century Fox, Savanna Energy, Volkswagen, Bunge, Heineken, MOL, Schindler, TVH, BMW, Kuka, Rakuten; Updates Vivendi, United Internet)

Dec 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1500 GMT on Thursday:

** Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox said on Thursday it had agreed to buy European pay-TV firm Sky for $14.6 billion, sticking to its 10.75 pounds per share offer despite complaints from some investors.

** Anheuser-Busch InBev will sell its stake in South Africa's Distell Group to state-owned pension fund Public Investment Corp, the company said, as agreed during its takeover of SABMiller.

** General Electric Co said on Wednesday it would sell its $3 billion industrial solutions business, which makes electrical equipment, as part of a push to focus on its core businesses.

** Swiss pharmaceutical manufacturer Lonza Group AG said it will buy Capsugel, a U.S. maker of capsule products and other drug delivery systems, for $5.5 billion in cash, in the Swiss pharma company's biggest deal.

** Spain's Grifols, which said late on Wednesday it would buy U.S. medical device maker Hologic Inc's side of their joint venture blood screening business for $1.85 billion, expects to refinance its debt once the deal is completed, its chief financing officer said on Thursday.

** Japan's Fujifilm Holdings Corp said it would buy Takeda Pharmaceutical's 71 percent stake in Wako Pure Chemical Industries for 154.7 billion yen ($1.32 billion) in a bid to expand its healthcare business.

** Lufthansa said it is fully taking over Brussels Airlines, with plans to integrate the Belgian carrier's short-haul routes into the Eurowings budget unit.

** Royal Dutch Shell and Varo Energy are in advanced talks on the sale of Shell's 37.5 percent stake in the 220,000 barrels per day refinery in Schwedt, Germany, they said.

** Savanna Energy Services Corp said it had received interest from other potential bidders after fellow oilfield services provider Total Energy Services Inc went hostile with its offer to buy the company.

** French utility EDF's board has approved the partial sale of RTE, the company's high-voltage power grid unit, to state bank Caisse des Depots, the companies said in a statement.

** Britain's competition watchdog raised objections against UK airport services and logistics group John Menzies' acquisition of some of peer BBA Aviation's operations, saying the deal could lessen competition in the market.

** RPC Group Plc said it would buy privately held European storage solutions company ESE World B.V. for about 262.5 million euro ($274.84 million) as the British packaging company continues its acquisition streak.

** German carmaker Volkswagen has taken a stake in Hubject, which is developing a standard method to map and pay at electric charging stations, joining fellow carmakers, utilities and engineering groups that prepare for an expected e-car boom.

** Telecom Italia is playing no role in a stand-off between French group Vivendi and Italian broadcaster Mediaset, the phone group's Chairman Giuseppe Recchi said, after Vivendi said it had acquired a 20 percent stake in Mediaset.

** U.S. agricultural products trader Bunge moved to increase its presence in Turkey with the acquisition of olive oil and seed oil producer Ana Gida Ihtiyac Maddeleri ve Sanayi Ticaret.

** Dutch brewer Heineken NV has won the struggle to take over Punch Taverns Plc, beating a higher bid from one of the British pub operator's founders, the Financial Times reported, citing people close to the companies.

** Oil and gas producer Diamondback Energy Inc said on Wednesday it would pay $2.43 billion to buy acreage in Texas' Permian Basin, adding to a string of deals in the prolific shale field.

** Gulfport Energy Corp said it would buy acreage in Oklahoma's SCOOP region from a privately held company for $1.85 billion.

** Hungarian oil and gas group MOL said it has signed a deal to buy a 51 percent controlling stake in pipeline construction and energy industry services group OT Industries.

** Finnish telecom network equipment maker Nokia said it was planning to acquire Deepfield, a small IP network analytics company based in the United States.

** The request for more information from U.S. regulators over German car parts maker Knorr Bremse's planned takeover of Sweden's Haldex means the process will likely will be extended several months, Haldex acting chairman said on Thursday.

** German internet service provider United Internet has agreed to buy web hosting business Strato from Deutsche Telekom for around 600 million euros ($629 million) in cash, as the sector continues to consolidate.

** Belgian industrial equipment supplier TVH Group NV raised its offer for UK's Lavendon Group Plc to 391 million pounds ($487.46 million) in an attempt to outbid European industrial equipment supplier Loxam SAS.

** Online food delivery company Just Eat has agreed to buy rivals hungryhouse in Britain and SkipTheDishes in Canada, spending more than $300 million to strengthen its leading position in both markets.

** German carmakers Daimler and BMW aim to combine their car-sharing services Car2Go and DriveNow to better compete with U.S.-based ride-hailing service Uber , German monthly Manager Magazin reported, citing sources.

** German industrial robot maker Kuka has sold its Systems US-Aerospace-Business to Advanced Integration Technology to satisfy demands from U.S. regulators in connection with a takeover by a Chinese buyer, it said.

** Japanese e-commerce company Rakuten has made a 10 million euro ($10.4 million) investment in Kreditech, a German financial technology startup that uses big data technology to assess the creditworthiness of potential borrowers with little or no conventional credit history.

** Norwegian oil company Statoil <ASA STL.OL> has agreed to sell its Canadian oil sands assets to Calgary-based Athabasca Oil Corp in a deal worth up to C$832 million, Statoil said in a statement on Wednesday.

** Australia's No. 1 casino company Crown Resorts Ltd is planning a near-total exit from the world's two biggest gaming hubs, Las Vegas and Macau, as a gambling crackdown in China hits profits and throws its expansion plans into disarray.

The company scrapped plans to build a casino in Nevada's famed strip, said it would sell half its stake in Macau-focused Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd and cancelled plans to spin off its international assets.

** Swedish food retailer Axfood said it had made a 554 million crown ($59.6 million) cash offer for Matse , owner of online grocery store mat.se, as it adapts to shopping moving increasingly online.

** Mondelez International Inc has not heard from Kraft Heinz Co about any potential acquisition, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, after Swiss magazine Bilanz reported that the latter was planning a bid. (Compiled by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)