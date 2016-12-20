(Adds Triple Flag, Energy Future Holdings, Braas Monier, AMC Entertainment, Total, Actelion, BCE, Akebia and Petroleo Brasileiro; Updates Linde AG, Allergan and Novartis)

Dec 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:

** Linde AG, the German company that revived merger talks this month with U.S. rival Praxair Inc, has come to an agreement with its counterpart on key aspects of an all-share deal to create a $65 billion industrial gases group.

** Amaya Inc's founder David Baazov said he had ended talks to buy the Canadian online gambling company because some shareholders were demanding a higher premium.

** Chinese smartphone maker Huawei is negotiating the acquisition of Israeli startup HexaTier, whose technology secures databases in the cloud, industry sources in the two countries said.

** Drugmaker Allergan Plc said it would buy LifeCell, a regenerative medicine unit owned by privately held Acelity LP Inc, for $2.9 billion in cash, bringing the number of deals it has made this year to an even dozen.

** Rite Aid Corp said it would sell 865 stores to Fred's Inc for $950 million to satisfy antitrust concerns over its proposed takeover by Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

** Canadian label and packaging maker CCL Industries Inc said it would buy Innovia Group, which supplies the new UK plastic five pound note that has fallen foul of vegetarians, for around C$1.13 billion ($842 million).

** Swiss drugmaker Novartis said it signed a licensing deal to co-develop a fatty liver disease drug with Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, under which the small U.S. company will receive $50 million up front.

** Lloyds Banking Group said it would buy the MBNA UK credit card business from Bank of America for 1.9 billion pounds ($2.4 billion) in an effort to increase profit and reduce its reliance on mortgage lending.

** Euronext is in exclusive talks to buy the London Stock Exchange's French clearing business, a potential deal that would help clear the way for LSE's proposed $28 billion merger with Deutsche Boerse.

** Triple Flag, a new mining financing firm backed by U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp, said it would pay $250 million to buy future silver production from a mine in Peru owned by Peruvian miner Compañía Minera Milpo.

** Energy Future Holdings Corp and its senior creditors agreed to an $800 million deal aimed at bringing the owner of Texas's largest network of power lines works out of Chapter 11 next year, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.

** Slovenia's privatization agency Slovenian Sovereign Holding (SDH) said that state-owned hosiery maker Polzela, which was put up for sale in October, will file for bankruptcy.

** Roof tile maker Braas Monier said its board had approved plans to issue 3.9 million new shares to its stockholders and pay a special dividend, part of its agreement to be taken over by U.S. rival Standard Industries.

** AMC Entertainment Holdings won U.S. antitrust approval with conditions to buy smaller competitor Carmike Cinemas Inc in a $1.2 billion deal that would create the biggest U.S. movie theater chain.

** French oil and gas major Total said it will buy a 23 percent stake in Tellurian Investments, a private U.S. gas projects operator, for $207 million as it pursues its drive to secure more downstream gas market share.

** The European Commission has charged Facebook Inc with providing misleading information during its takeover of the online messaging service WhatsApp, opening the company to a possible fine of 1 percent of its turnover.

** Talks between Actelion and Sanofi are making progress, despite investors' fears that the Swiss biotech firm's chief executive and founder might not want to sell, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters.

** BCE Inc said it had received its first regulatory approval, from the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications, for its proposed C$3.1 billion ($2.3 billion) acquisition of Manitoba Telecom Services Inc.

** Akebia Therapeutics Inc said it signed a co-development and marketing deal worth up to $1 billion for its experimental anemia drug with Japan's Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd .

** The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said it had approved an application from American Air Liquide Holdings Inc, a subsidiary of France's Air Liquide SA, to divest assets involved in production of bulk liquid carbon dioxide and dry ice in Iowa.

** A Brazilian federal court has rejected an appeal by Petroleo Brasileiro SA to allow the state-controlled oil company to proceed with the sale of two oilfields to Karoon Gas Australia. (Compiled by Komal Khettry and Divya Grover in Bengaluru)