Dec 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:

** Oil and gas producer Anadarko Petroleum Corp said it would sell certain natural gas assets in the Marcellus shale for about $1.24 billion to a unit of Alta Resources Development LLC.

** Private equity firm Berkshire Partners LLC said on Wednesday it would acquire a significant minority stake in Kendra Scott Design Inc, in a deal that sources said values the Austin, Texas-based jewelry company at more than $1 billion.

** Altice, the parent of French telecoms firm SFR Group, said it agreed to sell its businesses in Belgium and Luxembourg to Telenet Group for an enterprise value of 400 million euros ($418 million).

** Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co said it has agreed to sell a part of its stake in the Marcellus shale gas project in the United States to Alta Resources Development for $207 million.

** Belgium's Ontex Group NV is in advanced talks to buy the diapers business of Hypermarcas SA, Brazil's most diversified pharmaceutical firm, the companies said.

** UBS France is to buy the local private banking arm of Italy's Banca Leonardo, the latest instance of consolidation in the private banking industry, which is having to contend with rising regulatory costs and a pressure on fees.

** The Thai unit of Standard Chartered has agreed to transfer its retail banking business to TISCO Bank PCL and All-Ways Co, as the UK lender's chief executive, Bill Winters, continues with restructuring to boost earnings.

** Zain Saudi is in talks to sell its mobile transmitter towers to a consortium comprised of TASC SAL and ACWA Holding IPO-ACWA.SE, Saudi Arabia's No. 3 telecom by revenue said in a bourse statement.

** A consortium led by three Chinese exchanges has offered 28 rupees ($0.27) per share to buy a 40 percent stake in the Pakistan Stock Exchange, according to a statement and the bourse's top official.

** BOC Hong Kong Holdings Ltd, a unit of Bank of China Ltd, has agreed to sell a majority stake in Chiyu Bank for HK$7.7 billion ($992 million), as part of its plan to invest in new markets mainly in Southeast Asia.

** U.S. antitrust enforcers are poised to approve health care company Abbott Laboratories' purchase of medical device maker St. Jude Medical Inc, two sources with knowledge of the deal said.

** Italian private equity firm Armonia has bought a majority stake in high-end clothing brand Aspesi and appointed as Aspesi's chief executive, Fabio Gnocchi, the former commercial head at rival Brunello Cucinelli.

** Private-equity firm Blackstone Group LP is in talks to buy a stake in assets owned by Energy Transfer Partners LP, the company building the controversial Dakota Access pipeline, a source familiar with the situation said on Thursday.