(Adds J&J, Piraeus Bank and CVC)
Dec 29 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
** Johnson & Johnson is negotiating a deal to
acquire Swiss biotechnology company Actelion Ltd that
would separate its commercialized portfolio from its research
and development (R&D) assets, people familiar with the matter
said.
** Greece's largest lender Piraeus Bank said that
it had completed the sale of a majority stake in its Cyprus
subsidiary to Holding M. Sehnaoui SAL for 3.2 million euros
($3.3 million), reducing its stake to 17.7 percent.
** Brazilian travel agency CVC Brasil Operadora e Agencia de
Viagens SA will buy smaller rival Experimento for 41
million reais ($13 million), the company said in a securities
filing.
** China Construction Bank Corp (CCB),
has signed around 30 billion yuan ($4.31 billion) worth of
debt-for-equity swaps with eastern Anhui province's state-owned
coal and steel firms, the official Xinhua news agency said late
on Wednesday.
** National Bank of Oman (NBO) said it had received
a letter from Treasure Fleet International proposing to buy a
stake in Oman's third biggest lender.
** Swiss airline catering company Gategroup Holding
said it was buying Air France KLM's catering business
Servair for 237.5 million euros ($248.3 million), including
debt, to create the world's leading inflight catering group.
** Brazil's largest private bank, Itaú Unibanco Holding SA,
has completed the acquisition of 40 percent of Banco Itaú BMG
Consignado SA, specialized in payroll loans, for 1.46 billion
reais ($445 million), the bank said in a securities filing on
Wednesday.
** Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA
closed the sale of a 100 percent stake in Nansei
Sekiyu to Taiyo Oil Company, according to a securities
filing.
** Malaysia's Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) has
secured government financing to fund its $505.4 million purchase
of a minority stake in Indonesian palm oil firm PT Eagle High
Plantations Tbk, state news agency Bernama reported.
** China's cash-strapped LeEco said it is in talks to secure
10 billion yuan ($1.4 billion) from an unidentified strategic
investor, but the announcement was seen as insufficient to
dispel concern over the high-tech conglomerate's financial
health.
** Italy's Prime Minister said the government is not
indifferent to France's Vivendi building its stake in
private broadcaster Mediaset, but has no special powers
to counteract the move.
(Compiled by Ahmed Farhatha and Aravind K in Bengaluru)