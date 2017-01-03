(Adds Federal-Mogul, ChemChina, 3i; Updates Delek, Intel)
Jan 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
** Refiner Delek U.S. Holdings Inc said it had agreed
to buy the shares of Alon USA Energy Inc it does not
already own for $464 million to increase its exposure to cheap
crude produced in Texas's prolific Permian basin.
** Marathon Petroleum Corp, under pressure from
activist investor Elliott Management, said a special committee
of its directors would review its retail business, including
considering a tax-free separation.
** U.S. oil and gas producer SM Energy Co said it
would sell certain assets in the Eagle Ford shale of South Texas
to a unit of KKR for $800 million.
** Chip maker Intel said it will take a 15 percent
stake in HERE, a digital mapping firm controlled by Germany's
carmakers Daimler, BMW and Volkswagen
as it seeks to build its presence in automated
driving technology.
** Israel's Electra Consumer Products has agreed to
buy upstart mobile phone operator Golan Telecom for 350 million
shekels ($91 million), ending months of speculation over Golan's
future.
** Billionaire Carl Icahn's investment firm, Icahn
Enterprises LP, sweetened its offer for a third time to
buy shares of Federal-Mogul Holdings Corp it does not
already own.
** European Union antitrust regulators have extended the
deadline for a decision on ChemChina's proposed buy of Swiss
pesticides and seeds group Syngenta by 10 working days
to April 12.
** Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd said
it will sell its 20 percent stake in Shanghai Rural Commercial
Bank Co Ltd for A$1.8 billion ($1.3 billion), as part
of its broader sell-down of Asian assets.
** China Evergrande Group said it would sell 13.16
percent of the enlarged shares in a property subsidiary to eight
investors for a total 30 billion yuan ($4.32 billion), as part
of its Shenzhen backdoor listing plan.
** British aircraft services firm BBA Aviation Plc
will merge its aircraft management and charter business with
London-listed Gama Aviation Plc's U.S. aircraft
management unit, the companies said.
** London Stock Exchange Group has agreed to sell
its French clearing business to Euronext for 510
million euros ($534 million), as it seeks to win regulatory
approval for its proposed merger with Deutsche Boerse
.
** Brazil's renewable power generation company Renova
Energia SA is in talks to sell its wind farm Alto
Sertao II to the Brazilian unit of AES Corp, known as
AES Brasil, for 600 million reais to 700 million reais, a source
with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.
** Private equity firm 3i has hired investment bank
Rothschild to sell its troubled upmarket lingerie chain Agent
Provocateur, two sources familiar with the matter said.
(Compiled by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay and Gayathree Ganesan in
Bengaluru)