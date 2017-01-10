( Adds Brookdale Senior Living and UBI; Updates Mitsubishi Rayon, Valeant Pharmaceuticals and American Apparel)

Jan 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:

** Kite Pharma Inc said it had formed a joint venture with Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co Ltd , to develop and commercialize its cancer treatment in China.

** Canadian oilfield services provider Savanna Energy Services Corp said it would open its books this week to potential suitors interested in a deal with the company.

** Beauty products maker Coty Inc said it would buy a 60 percent stake in privately held online cosmetics retailer Younique LLC for about $600 million as it reduces its dependence on its ailing fragrance business.

** A joint venture between asset management company Amundi and French utility EDF has bought a majority stake in 132 gas-fired cogeneration plants in France for 150 million euros ($159 million), Amundi said.

** China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is leading a $2.6 billion bid to privative Intime Retail Group Co Ltd in a move to digitize brick-and-mortar department stores while growth in online sales begins to slow.

** Telecom Italia has no intention of merging its TIM Participações SA unit with Brazilian wireless carrier Oi SA, a spokesman for Telecom Italia said.

** China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) and Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta AG have proposed minor concessions to the EU's competition watchdog to address concerns over their $43 billion merger plan, sources told Reuters.

** Japan's Mitsubishi Rayon acquired a U.S. carbon fiber production plant from SGL Carbon for an undisclosed price to meet growing demand for composite materials for wind turbine blades and cars.

** Spain has no immediate plans to sell shares in majority state-owned airport operator Aena, Public Works Minister Inigo de la Serna said, ruling out a repeat of 2015's lucrative stake sale over the coming months.

** Valeant Pharmaceuticals International is selling its Dendreon cancer treatment business and three skincare brands for $2.12 billion as the troubled Canadian drugmaker looks to reduce more than $30 billion in debt.

** Newspaper group Trinity Mirror said it was in early talks about investing in a new company comprising assets owned by Northern & Shell, Richard Desmond's group that owns the Daily Express and Daily Star titles.

** Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co flagged its appetite for fresh acquisitions to bolster its drug portfolio after agreeing on Monday to acquire cancer drug maker Ariad Pharmaceuticals in a $5.20 billion deal.

** American Apparel LLC's made-in-the U.S. heritage is uncertain, after Canadian apparel maker Gildan Activewear Inc won a bankruptcy auction to acquire the edgy fashion retailer for about $88 million in cash.

** Yahoo Inc said Monday that it would rename itself Altaba Inc and Chief Executive Officer Marissa Mayer would step down from the board after the closing of its deal with Verizon Communications Inc.

** Private-equity firm Blackstone Group LP is no longer looking at buying a $5 billion stake in Energy Transfer Partners, a source familiar with the matter confirmed.

** Brazilian food processor BRF SA and Qatar's sovereign wealth fund agreed to buy the operations of Turkish poultry producer Banvit in a joint venture, BRF said in a securities filing.

** Indian online real estate services providers PropTiger.com and Housing.com will merge to create what the companies said would be the biggest player in the segment, accelerating a consolidation in the sector.

** Brookdale Senior Living Inc BKD.N is in talks with private equity firm Blackstone Group LP BX.N and others about a potential deal to sell a part or all of the company, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Italy's fifth-biggest bank UBI is expected to agree this week to buy three small lenders that have been rescued from bankruptcy and have failed to attract rival bids, two sources close to the matter said. (Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee and Divya Grover in Bengaluru)