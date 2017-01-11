Jan 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Wednesday:

** HNA Group, one of China's most acquisitive conglomerates, said it would extend its reach to New Zealand with the $460 million purchase of asset finance firm UDC, prompting an immediate credit rating downgrade for the nation's biggest non-bank lender.

** American Apparel LLC's made-in-the-U.S. heritage is uncertain after Canadian apparel maker Gildan Activewear Inc won a bankruptcy auction to acquire the edgy fashion retailer for about $88 million in cash.

** Real estate tycoon Sam Zell and investment firm Pátria Investimentos Ltda have combined two leading Brazilian self-storage firms in a joint venture that aims to more than double their capacity by 2020, the companies said.

** GTM Holdings SA, Latin America's No. 1 independent distributor of chemical products, has agreed to pay 550 million reais ($172 million) for Brazilian peer quantiQ Distribuidora Ltda, in an effort to gain more foothold in the region's biggest country.

** A U.S. judge said Alstom SA may ask an independent accounting firm to resolve a dispute over the French company's $800 million purchase of General Electric Co's train-signaling business, and rejected GE's bid for arbitration.

** Oil and gas producer Parsley Energy Inc said on Tuesday it would buy acreage in the Permian Basin for about $607 million as the company increases its presence in the oil-rich region.

** Brookfield Asset Management Inc said it had submitted alternative proposals regarding its interest in buying bankrupt solar company SunEdison Inc's "yieldco", TerraForm Power Inc.

** Greece wants to keep a majority stake in its gas grid operator DESFA and sell only a small holding to investors after a previous plan to sell a 66 percent stake collapsed, a Greek newspaper reported.

** The French government's talks with Chinese investors about taking a minority stake in nuclear fuel group Areva NewCo, which is being split off from Areva, are focusing on governance, French Industry Minister Christophe Sirugue told Reuters.