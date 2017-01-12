Cisco to buy AppDynamics for about $3.7 bln
Jan 24 Cisco said on Tuesday it intends to acquire AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion in cash and assumed equity awards.
Jan 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:
** German drugs and pesticides maker Bayer, which will need regulatory approval for its $66 billion deal to buy U.S. seeds giant Monsanto, said company chief executives had a productive meeting with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump.
** Swedish compressor and mining gear maker Atlas Copco said it was looking to sell its Road Construction Equipment division, and said it would take an impairment charge of around 2 billion Swedish crowns ($223 million).
** Italy's Mediaset and France's TF1 will take a stake in ProSieben's multi-channel network Studio71 via a capital increase that values the unit at 400 million euros ($425 million), ProSieben said.
** Private equity firm Onex Corp is exploring a sale of USI Insurance Services, hoping that a deal will value the U.S. insurance brokerage at as much as $4 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.
** Italy's top insurer Assicurazioni Generali must remain Italian, UniCredit's CEO Jean Pierre Mustier told an Italian daily, addressing speculation of a possible takeover by French rival AXA.
** Italy's fifth-largest bank UBI Banca said on Thursday it would launch a share issue for up to 400 million euros ($425 million) to strengthen its capital after offering to take over three small rescued banks.
** Fundação Cesp, Brazil's largest private-sector pension fund, said on Wednesday it is not currently holding discussions over the partial or full sale of a 200 million real ($62 million) stake it owns in Vale SA, the world's largest iron ore producer.
** Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd is in advanced talks to acquire MSC Software Corp, a U.S. company that makes simulation computer programs, for more than $800 million, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.
** Investors are refraining from transactions in Turkey despite significant opportunities and attractive valuations, Ernst & Young said, amid high currency volatility and political uncertainty.
** Shenzhen Centralcon Investment Holding Co plans to buy 23.2 percent of China South City Holdings Ltd for HK$3.8 billion ($490 million) to become its biggest shareholder, China South City said.
** France will buy out minority shareholders in Areva and delist the troubled nuclear group, the government said as talks with potential investors in a new nuclear fuel company being spun out of Areva neared a conclusion.
** Australia's competition regulator said it will review BP Plc's A$1.8 billion purchase of 527 petrol stations from Australia's top grocer, Woolworths Ltd. (Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)
Jan 24 Private equity firm Court Square Capital Partners is nearing a deal to buy U.S. business marketing firm Infogroup Inc for roughly $600 million, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.