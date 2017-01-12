(Adds Elliott Associates, Louvre Hotels Group, ASR, ClubCorp
Holdings and AES Tietê Energia; Updates Goldcorp and AT&T)
Jan 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
** AT&T Chief Executive Randall Stephenson met in New
York with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, an opponent of the
company's acquisition of Time Warner Inc.
** Thyssenkrupp has agreed to buy the 49 percent
of maritime technology company Atlas Elektronik it does not
already own from Airbus for an undisclosed price,
Thyssenkrupp and Airbus said.
** Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co has set
up a $50 million corporate venture fund to invest in fintech
startups, in a bid to expand its digital offering and
capabilities.
** French animal health company Neovia has entered into
exclusive negotiations to buy a majority stake in Chinese pet
food maker Sanpo, as it anticipates rapid growth in consumer
spending on pets in China.
** More mergers are likely in Abu Dhabi as institutions
there tie up in ways that are positive for their business,
Khaldoon Khalifa al-Mubarak, group chief executive of Abu Dhabi
state fund Mubadala, said.
** Property developer China Vanke,,
embroiled in a high-profile corporate power tussle for over a
year, said on Thursday its No. 2 shareholder China Resources
Group will sell its entire 15.31 percent stake to Shenzhen Metro
Group.
** Jonathan Palmer, father of Renault Formula One racer
Jolyon, has acquired the Donington Park circuit, his Motor Sport
Vision (MSV) company said.
** Uniper, the power plant and energy trading
business spun off by German utility E.ON last year,
is a potential takeover target, Goldman Sachs said.
** Goldcorp Inc agreed to sell its Los Filos mine in
Mexico to Leagold Mining Corp in a deal valued at $438
million, as the world's No. 3 gold miner by market value focuses
more squarely on core assets.
** German drugs and pesticides maker Bayer, which
will need regulatory approval for its $66 billion deal to buy
U.S. seeds giant Monsanto, said company chief executives
had a productive meeting with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.
** Swedish compressor and mining gear maker Atlas Copco
said it was looking to sell its Road Construction
Equipment division, and said it would take an impairment charge
of around 2 billion Swedish crowns ($223 million).
** European broadcasters TF1, ProSiebenSat.1
and Mediaset said they would join forces in
the rapidly growing market for video content broadcast on
internet platforms such as YouTube.
** Private equity firm Onex Corp is exploring a
sale of USI Insurance Services, hoping that a deal will value
the U.S. insurance brokerage at as much as $4 billion, including
debt, according to people familiar with the matter.
** Italy's top insurer Assicurazioni Generali must
remain Italian, UniCredit's CEO Jean Pierre Mustier
told an Italian daily, addressing speculation of a possible
takeover by French rival AXA.
** Italy took another step to clean up its troubled banking
sector with the transfer of three small lenders it rescued from
bankruptcy in late 2015 to UBI Banca.
** Fundação Cesp, Brazil's largest private-sector pension
fund, said on Wednesday it is not currently holding discussions
over the partial or full sale of a 200 million real ($62
million) stake it owns in Vale SA, the world's largest iron ore
producer.
** Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd is
in advanced talks to acquire MSC Software Corp, a U.S. company
that makes simulation computer programs, for more than $800
million, including debt, according to people familiar with the
matter.
** Investors are refraining from transactions in Turkey
despite significant opportunities and attractive valuations,
Ernst & Young said, amid high currency volatility and political
uncertainty.
** Shenzhen Centralcon Investment Holding Co
plans to buy 23.2 percent of China South City Holdings Ltd
for HK$3.8 billion ($490 million) to become its
biggest shareholder, China South City said.
** France will buy out minority shareholders in Areva
and delist the troubled nuclear group, the government
said as talks with potential investors in a new nuclear fuel
company being spun out of Areva neared a conclusion.
** Australia's competition regulator said it will review BP
Plc's A$1.8 billion purchase of 527 petrol stations from
Australia's top grocer, Woolworths Ltd.
** Myanmar awarded its fourth - and final - telecoms license
to a joint venture between Vietnam's telecom company Viettel and
two local firms, heating up competition in a rapidly growing
market by adding a second majority-Myanmar operator.
** Elliott Associates LP, a unit of activist hedge fund
Elliott Management Corp, disclosed an 8.3 percent stake in
Advisory Board Co, saying the company's stock was
"significantly undervalued".
** France's Louvre Hotels Group, part of Chinese hotel firm
Jin Jiang International, said it bought a majority stake in
Indian hotel chain Sarovar Hotels for an undisclosed amount,
further expanding its international footprint.
** The Dutch government said it is selling a stake of up to
13.6 percent in insurance company ASR, worth about
468 million euros ($500 million) at current share prices.
** Brazilian power generation company AES Tietê Energia SA
said it is in advanced talks to buy the wind power
complex Alto Sertão II from Renova Energia SA.
** ClubCorp Holdings Inc, one of the largest owners
and operators of private golf and country clubs in the United
States, said it was exploring strategic alternatives after
Reuters reported the company was in a process to sell itself.
(Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee and Divya Grover in Bengaluru)