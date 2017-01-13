Jan 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Friday:
** State-owned Shenzhen Metro Group's purchase of the
second-biggest holding in China Vanke is
likely to pave the way for it to take control of the property
giant and put an end to a year-long corporate power struggle.
** U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co LP said on
Friday it has agreed to buy Hitachi Ltd's power tools
unit, Hitachi Koki Co Ltd, for about $1.3 billion, its
second billion-dollar deal in Japan in three months.
** Oil and gas producer Anadarko Petroleum Corporation
said it would sell its Eagleford Shale assets in South
Texas for about $2.3 billion to a strategic 50/50 partnership
formed by Sanchez Energy Corp and asset manager
Blackstone Group LP.
** Megadeals in China helped bring a record $31 billion in
venture capital investment into the country in 2016 despite a
sluggish global economy and a sharp drop in the number of new
deals, a report said.
** Canadian energy infrastructure company AltaGas Ltd
said on Thursday it was in talks with a third party
over a potential transaction.
** Peruvian builder Grana y Montero's shares
dropped by more than 12 percent after it called its partnership
with corruption-plagued Brazilian builder Odebrecht a "mistake"
and said it was considering taking legal action.
** Swedish small-cap industrial firm Duroc said
on Friday it was buying the far larger International Fibres
Group from one of its largest owners by issuing new shares.
** Renova Energia SA has agreed to sell a wind
farm project to the local unit of AES Corp for about 650
million reais ($204 million) as part of efforts by the Brazilian
renewable power company to repay debt and ease a cash crunch.
** ClubCorp Holdings Inc, one of the largest owners
and operators of private golf and country clubs in the United
States, said it was exploring strategic alternatives after
Reuters reported the company was in a process to sell itself.
** The Brazilian government is drafting a decree to allow
100 percent foreign ownership of local airlines, a
Transportation Ministry spokesperson said, a move that could
attract investors to a recession-beaten industry.
