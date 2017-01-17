UPDATE 1-Toshiba board to approve plans to split off chip business on Friday -source
Jan 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
** British American Tobacco has agreed a $49.4 billion takeover of U.S. rival Reynolds American Inc, creating the world's biggest listed tobacco company after it increased an earlier offer by more than $2 billion.
** Exxon Mobil Corp said it will pay up to $6.6 billion to double its holdings in the Permian Basin of west Texas and New Mexico, the largest oil field in the United States.
** Germany's Lufthansa is not in talks about Etihad Airways taking a stake in the German airline, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, denying an Italian newspaper report that said it was.
** Carlyle Group has agreed to become the largest shareholder in Johannesburg-based Global Credit Ratings (GCR), the U.S. buyout fund said on Tuesday, looking to broaden the pan-African ratings agency's services.
** Biogen Inc said it would pay Forward Pharma A/S $1.25 billion to license the Danish company's patents covering multiple sclerosis drugs, providing Biogen an insurance policy on future sales of Tecfidera, its blockbuster oral treatment for the disease.
** German nursing home operator Vitanas has been put up for sale by its family owners who want to focus on new healthcare ventures, sources close to the deal said.
** Syngenta, the Swiss pesticides and seeds group being taken over by state-owned ChemChina, does not expect antitrust regulators to force the Chinese merger partner to put its crop chemicals subsidiary Adama up for sale, Syngenta's chief executive said.
** Portag3 Ventures, a financial technology fund backed by Canada's Power Financial Corp, has invested an undisclosed amount in finance startup Street Contxt, Portag3's president said in an interview on Monday.
** Malaysia's Federal Land Development Authority (Felda), operator of some of the world's biggest palm oil plantations, may sell shares in publicly listed firms and some hotels in London in a review of investments to raise funds, its chairman said.
** SkyBridge Capital, the hedge fund investment firm founded by Anthony Scaramucci, will sell a majority of itself to RON Transatlantic EG and HNA Capital, the company said on Tuesday, four days after Scaramucci took a position in President-elect Donald Trump's administration.
** Saudi Telecom Co (STC) said it had completed procedures for the purchase of the remaining stake in Sale Advanced Co it does not already own for 400 million riyals ($106 million).
** Dutch state-owned public transport firm Abellio has sold a 40 percent stake in its UK train operator in eastern England to Mitsui & Co, making the Japanese company the latest foreign firm to invest in Britain's rail network.
($1 = 3.7505 riyals)
TOKYO, Jan 24 Toshiba Corp's board will meet on Friday to approve plans to make its chip business a separate company and hopes to raise more than 200 billion yen ($1.8 billion) by selling a 20 percent stake in it, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.
DUESSELDORF, Germany, Jan 24 Germany's Federal Cartel Office said on Tuesday it had approved stake purchases in German digital mapping firm HERE by U.S. chip maker Intel and China's NavInfo.