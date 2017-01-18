(Updates Lilly, Rosneft; Adds Berkshire Hathaway, Formula One, Tata Steel and EDF)

Jan 18 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:

** Eli Lilly and Co will buy CoLucid Pharmaceuticals Inc for about $960 million, bringing back into its fold a promising therapy for migraine and positioning itself to capture a bigger slice of the largely under-treated market.

** Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co said on Tuesday it would buy privately held cloud software company SimpliVity for $650 million in cash, as it looks to expand in the fast-growing market for hybrid cloud platforms.

** HomeServices of America Inc, a unit of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, on Tuesday said it has purchased the Houlihan Lawrence residential real estate firm, its second foray into the New York City area this month.

** The foundation created by billionaire Bill Gates and his wife Melinda plans to sell 60 million Class B shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc donated by Warren Buffett, reflecting the fellow billionaire's desire that proceeds be spent on charitable works.

** Russian state oil producer Rosneft said Western sanctions had stopped it building up its stake in Italian refiner Saras, forcing it to sell the stake two years after buying it.

** German carmaker Volkswagen said it would not produce or sell any Audi cars with SAIC Motor Corp until at least 2018, seeking first to strengthen ties with existing Audi partner China FAW Motor Corp.

** China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.

** Taiwan's Yang Ming Marine Transport, the world's ninth-largest shipping firm, said it will not consider the option of a merger, and that it expects the global oversupply causing a severe downturn in the shipping industry to ease in 2017.

** Liberty Media's Formula One takeover cleared another key hurdle on Wednesday with the sport's governing body unanimously approving the deal.

** British financier Edi Truell has renewed an offer to take over Tata Steel's giant UK pension scheme in a deal that he says would allow members to keep benefits in full.

** Vedanta Resources Chairman Anil Agarwal said on that he was looking forward to wrap up Cairn India merger in this fiscal year that ends in March, television channel ET NOW reported.

** Britain's competition watchdog said that Mastercard's proposals might be acceptable in addressing its concerns over the acquisition of payments processing company Vocalink.

** German media group Bertelsmann may raise its stake in book publisher Penguin Random House, it said on Wednesday after British joint venture partner Pearson issued a major profit warning and said it might sell the stake.

** French power group EDF has agreed to talks with a consortium of Polish state-run utilities about selling its local power plants after Poland blocked a sale to foreign investors, sources familiar with the situation said.

** The hedge fund investment firm founded by Anthony Scaramucci said it will sell a majority of itself to RON Transatlantic EG and an arm of Chinese aviation and tourism conglomerate HNA Group, four days after Scaramucci took a position in President-elect Donald Trump's administration.

** Affiliates of private equity firm Warburg Pincus have bought a 14 percent stake in India's largest multiplex chain PVR Ltd for 8.2 billion rupees ($120.5 million), PVR said.

** U.S. cable service provider Cable One Inc said it would buy privately held rival NewWave Communications for $735 million in cash to expand in non-urban markets.

** Alaska Air Group Inc said it expects to record $82 million in the fourth quarter in costs related to the $2.6 billion acquisition of Virgin America Inc.

** Swedish candy maker Cloetta said it had launched a strategic review of its Italian business with the aim of boosting the group's growth and margins, and it would book an impairment for the Italian unit in the fourth quarter. (Compiled by Diptendu Lahiri and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)