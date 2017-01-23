UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
** A U.S. judge blocked on Monday health insurer Aetna Inc's proposed $34 billion acquisition of smaller peer Humana Inc, raising the stakes for rival Anthem Inc as it battles to clear a $54 billion deal to buy Cigna Corp.
** Former shareholders of Brazil's CPFL Energia SA have handed over ownership of their stakes to State Grid Corp of China on Monday, which will automatically trigger a buyout of minority stakeholders, a person familiar with the matter said.
** Assicurazioni Generali said on Monday it had bought voting rights equal to 3.01 percent of Intesa Sanpaolo's share capital, effectively blocking the lender from acquiring a large stake in Italy's biggest insurer.
** Germany's Ottobock, the world's largest maker of artificial limbs, has attracted interest from private equity groups including KKR and CVC for a 20 percent stake in its core business, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
** Eurobank has hired HSBC and Mediobanca to help it find a "strategic partner" for its Romanian subsidiary, a source at the Greek bank said on Monday.
** French carmaker PSA Group, the maker of Peugeot and Citroen cars, will announce a return to India this week through a manufacturing venture with New Delhi-based CK Birla Group, Les Echos reported on Monday.
** British housebuilders Bovis and Berkeley see little logic in a merger, sources close to the companies told Reuters, after a media report said an influential Bovis shareholder wrote to Berkeley asking it to consider such a step.
** Acquisitive Chinese conglomerate HNA, the owner of Hainan Airlines Co, is in final talks over the purchase of Hahn airport in western Germany, the airport's state owners said on Monday.
** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, the No. 1 U.S. theater operator, said it would buy Nordic Cinema Group, the largest cinema chain in the Nordic and Baltic countries, for the equivalent of $929 million in cash.
** Russia is expected to sell discounted rights to one of the world's largest untapped gold deposits this week to a joint venture of miner Polyus and a state conglomerate, industry sources and analysts said, after sanctions and restrictions discouraged other bidders.
** Siam Commercial Bank Pcl (SCB) has begun to formally seek bids for its life insurance business in a sale that could raise about $3 billion for Thailand's third-biggest lender, said people with knowledge of the process.
** French cosmetics giant L'Oreal said on Monday it had chosen to invest in five tech start-up firms in the beauty products sector along with partner Founders Factory, as L'Oreal steps up its ventures in this area.
** Dutch tycoon John de Mol said Monday he would launch a 5.90 euro per share bid for Telegraaf Media Group (TMG), owner of the Netherlands' largest newspaper, that values the company at around 273 million euros ($294 million).
** Shipping finance provider HSH Nordbank has launched its sales process, inviting expressions of interest from potential buyers, according to a statement issued by Citigroup on Monday.
** South Korea's LG Corp, the holding company of LG Group, said in a filing on Monday it agreed to sell a stake in silicon wafer producer LG Siltron Inc to SK Holdings Co for 620 billion won ($531.9 million).
** China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday it had signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's massive Tenke copper mine.
** COSCO Shipping Ports will acquire a 16.82 percent stake in Qingdao Port International (QPI), operator of China's sixth busiest port, the company said on Sunday, expanding COSCO's port network.
** Modiin Energy said on Sunday it signed a letter of intent to buy 25 percent of the oil drilling rights in a site in shallow North Sea waters in British territory.
** Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) has signed an agreement to acquire the 50 percent that it does not already own in its petrochemical venture with Shell Arabia, a unit of Royal Dutch Shell, for $820 million, SABIC said on Sunday.
** Abu Dhabi's government merged two of its top investment funds on Saturday to strengthen their financial clout in an era of low oil prices, creating a company with assets totalling about $125 billion. (Compiled by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources