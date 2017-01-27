Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Friday:

** Britain's biggest supermarket Tesco has agreed to buy leading wholesaler Booker for 3.7 billion pounds ($4.64 billion), reasserting its dominance with a bold move into the faster-growing restaurant and pubs market.

** Vita Coco, the world's leading brand of coconut water, is exploring a sale of the company that could value it at up to $1 billion, according to sources familiar with the matter.

** Spain's Telefonica has fended off a bid by Mexico to slap the telecoms giant with a 30 billion Mexican peso ($1.42 billion) tax bill and is in talks with local tax officials to resolve over 20 other open audits, people familiar with the matter said.

** Verizon Communications Inc is interested in exploring a combination with U.S. cable company Charter Communication Inc as part of a long list of acquisition targets, but no proposal has been made for a tie-up between the two companies, sources told Reuters on Thursday.

** Lionsgate has initiated talks to sell its stake in Epix to the premium U.S. cable channel's other two shareholders, MGM Holdings Inc and Paramount, a unit of Viacom Inc, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Sportswear retailer Finish Line Inc said on Thursday it would sell its unprofitable JackRabbit business to CriticalPoint Capital LLC, two months after announcing that it would explore strategic alternatives for the specialty running gear unit.

** Deluxe Entertainment, a U.S. company which makes visual effects for Hollywood movies and television shows such as HBO's Game of Thrones, said it had hired an investment bank to look for partnership opportunities in China, the world's second-largest movie market.

** American Airlines Group Inc and Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd may reapply to the U.S. Transportation Department for permission to coordinate prices and flight schedules now the Trump administration is in charge, Qantas Chief Executive Alan Joyce said.

** Digital Bridge Holdings LLC, a firm that invests in data centers, has agreed to acquire Vantage Data Centers Management Co LLC from buyout firm Silver Lake Partners for well over $1 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

** Malaysia's state oil firm Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) is pushing ahead with plans to start operations in 2019 at a large refining and petrochemical complex in the southeast of the country despite Saudi Aramco ditching plans for a joint venture.

