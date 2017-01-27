(Adds McDonald's, Clealco Açúcar, DH Corp, Post Holdings and
EDF)
Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
** The world's largest fast-food retailer McDonald's Corp
said it would sell its Nordic restaurants to British
equity firm Terra Firma Capital Partners Ltd's founder and
chairman Guy Hands as part of a turnaround plan it had
previously announced.
** Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and several U.S.
private equity firms are interested in acquiring Canadian
financial technology services provider DH Corp,
according to people familiar with the situation.
** America's third-biggest cereal company, Post Holdings
, and the UK's Associated British Foods are
among a group of four bidders vying for British cereal brand
Weetabix, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.
** A consortium of Polish energy companies has signed a
memorandum of understanding with EDF SA on the sale of
the French company's assets in Poland, the companies said in a
joint statement on Friday.
** Britain's biggest retailer Tesco has agreed to
buy leading wholesaler Booker for 3.7 billion pounds
($4.6 billion), reasserting its dominance in food with a bold
move into the faster-growing catering market.
** Royal Dutch Shell is nearing the sale of a large
part of its North Sea oil and gas assets to private
equity-backed Chrysaor for $3 billion, banking sources said,
marking a milestone in its drive to reduce debt after buying BG
Group.
** Vita Coco, the world's leading brand of coconut water, is
exploring a sale of the company that could value it at up to $1
billion, according to sources familiar with the matter.
** Harris Corp, whose technology is used by the U.S.
defense, said it would sell its government IT services business
to an affiliate of private equity investment firm Veritas
Capital for $690 million in cash to focus on its other
businesses.
** Enbridge Inc said it would pay about $170
million to take private Midcoast Energy Partners LP,
which also has a stake in natural gas pipelines owned by
Enbridge Energy Partners LP.
** Spain's Telefonica has fended off a bid by
Mexico to slap the telecoms giant with a 30 billion Mexican peso
($1.42 billion) tax bill and is in talks with local tax
officials to resolve over 20 other open audits, people familiar
with the matter said.
** Verizon Communications Inc is interested in
exploring a combination with U.S. cable company Charter
Communication Inc as part of a long list of acquisition
targets, but no proposal has been made for a tie-up between the
two companies, sources told Reuters on Thursday.
** Lionsgate has initiated talks to sell its stake
in Epix to the premium U.S. cable channel's other two
shareholders, MGM Holdings Inc and Paramount, a unit of Viacom
Inc, according to people familiar with the matter.
** Sportswear retailer Finish Line Inc said on
Thursday it would sell its unprofitable JackRabbit business to
CriticalPoint Capital LLC, two months after announcing that it
would explore strategic alternatives for the specialty running
gear unit.
** Deluxe Entertainment, a U.S. company which makes visual
effects for Hollywood movies and television shows such as HBO's
Game of Thrones, said it had hired an investment bank to look
for partnership opportunities in China, the world's
second-largest movie market.
** American Airlines Group Inc and Australia's
Qantas Airways Ltd may reapply to the U.S.
Transportation Department for permission to coordinate prices
and flight schedules now the Trump administration is in charge,
Qantas Chief Executive Alan Joyce said.
** Digital Bridge Holdings LLC, a firm that invests in data
centers, has agreed to acquire Vantage Data Centers Management
Co LLC from buyout firm Silver Lake Partners for well over $1
billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on
Thursday.
** Malaysia's state oil firm Petroliam Nasional Berhad
(Petronas) is pushing ahead with plans to start operations in
2019 at a large refining and petrochemical complex in the
southeast of the country despite Saudi Aramco ditching plans for
a joint venture.
(Compiled by Vishaka George and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)