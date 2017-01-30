Jan 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1115 GMT on Monday:
** Britain's Vodafone Group confirmed it was in
talks to merge its Indian subsidiary with local rival Idea
Cellular in an all-share deal.
** Canadian dairy company Saputo Inc said it would
make an all-cash takeover offer for the 12 percent of
Australia's Warrnambool Cheese and Butter it does not
already own, valuing the company at A$682 million ($515
million).
** Chinese battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology
Limited (CATL) has bought a 22 percent stake in Finnish auto
supplier Valmet Automotive to expand in the European electric
car market.
** The German cartel office approved plans by Deutsche
Lufthansa AG to lease 38 crewed planes from smaller
rival Air Berlin, a deal which had drawn criticism from
rival Ryanair.
** London-based private equity firm HgCapital Trust Plc
has agreed to sell Zenith, a British vehicle leasing
business, to peer Bridgepoint in a deal valued at 750 million
pounds ($942.08 million), its manager HgCapital said.
** German insurer Allianz has made an informal
approach to Australian peer QBE Insurance to canvass
its interest in a takeover deal, according to a source familiar
with the situation.
** Mediawan, a media acquisition vehicle founded
by well-known personalities, including telecoms billionaire
Xavier Niel and Lazard banker Matthieu Pigasse, is in talks to
buy Groupe AB to expand in the television sector.
** Kazakhstan's Halyk Bank , which is in
talks to take over rival Kazkommertsbank (KKB), wants
the latter to get rid of bad assets before a deal is finalized.
** WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design
consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a
possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
** Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd is not planning to
sell more shares in its two financial subsidiaries when the
government again sells a stake in the company, Chief Executive
Masatsugu Nagato said.
