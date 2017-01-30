(Adds Sonatrach; updates Keysight Technologies, Mediawan and
Walgreens)
Jan 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2040 GMT on Monday:
** Algeria's state energy firm Sonatrach on Monday launched
invitations for international engineering firms to bid on four
major petrochemical plants worth a total of up to $6 billion, a
source at state energy firm Sonatrach told Reuters.
** Britain's Vodafone Group confirmed on Monday it
was in talks to merge its Indian subsidiary with local rival
Idea Cellular in an all-share deal that would create a
new market leader better able to contest a brutal new price war.
** Canadian dairy company Saputo Inc said it would
make an all-cash takeover offer for the 12 percent of
Australia's Warrnambool Cheese and Butter it does not
already own, valuing the company at A$682 million ($515
million).
** Chinese battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology
Limited (CATL) has bought a 22 percent stake in Finnish auto
supplier Valmet Automotive to expand in the European electric
car market.
** The German cartel office approved plans by Deutsche
Lufthansa AG to lease 38 crewed planes from smaller
rival Air Berlin, a deal which had drawn criticism from
rival Ryanair.
** London-based private equity firm HgCapital Trust Plc
has agreed to sell Zenith, a British vehicle leasing
business, to peer Bridgepoint in a deal valued at 750 million
pounds ($942.08 million), its manager HgCapital said.
** Italian eyewear group Luxottica has agreed to
buy Brazilian optical chain Oticas Carol in a 110 million euro
($117 million) deal that expands its retail footprint in the
South American country.
** Keysight Technologies Inc, a provider of
software and equipment to the electronics industry, said it
would buy U.S. data technology company Ixia for about
$1.6 billion in cash in a bid to increase its software and
security portfolio.
** Mattress maker Tempur Sealy International Inc
said it terminated its contracts with U.S. mattress retailer
Mattress Firm Holdings Corp, after disagreements over changes,
which asked for "significant economic concessions."
** CSX Corp is in early discussions with an activist
investor over changes to its board and installing turnaround
expert Hunter Harrison as the U.S. rail operator's CEO,
according to a person familiar with the matter.
** Germany's Allianz has made an informal takeover
approach to QBE Insurance, Australia's biggest insurer,
but has not named a price, sources told Reuters on Monday.
** Saudi Telecom Co STC has agreed to buy mobile
transmitter towers from rival operator Atheeb Telecommunication
Co 7040.SE for 230 million riyals ($61 million).
** Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said
its deal to buy smaller rival Rite Aid Corp would now
take six months longer to close and reduced its offer price, as
it expects to divest more stores to gain regulatory approval.
** Shares in British engineering and consultancy firm WS
Atkins had been approached by U.S. peer CH2M over a
possible $4 billion merger, the Times newspaper reported.
** Lighting group Osram has received approval from
the German government for the 400 million euro ($425 million)
sale of its Lamps unit to a consortium of Chinese bidders, a
spokesman said on Monday.
** Mediawan, set up by some of France's biggest
media investors to challenge giants like Netflix Inc,
is set to become the country's second biggest pay TV player
through a proposed purchase of French TV and content specialist
Groupe AB.
** Kazakhstan's Halyk Bank , which is in
talks to take over rival Kazkommertsbank (KKB), wants
the latter to get rid of bad assets before a deal is finalized.
** Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd is not planning to
sell more shares in its two financial subsidiaries when the
government again sells a stake in the company, Chief Executive
Masatsugu Nagato said.
(Compiled by Nikhil Subba and Komal Khettry in Bengaluru)