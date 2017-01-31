UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
Jan 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Tuesday:
** Uber Technologies Inc has signed another deal with a major automaker as the popular ride service accelerates efforts to build out one of the world's first fleets of autonomous vehicles.
Uber announced a partnership with Germany's Daimler AG , maker of the luxury Mercedes-Benz cars and trucks.
** Zimbabwe's government has made a fresh attempt to seize more than half of platinum producer Zimplats' mining land, the company said.
** Buyout firm Thoma Bravo LLC is exploring a sale of Global Health Exchange (GHX), a software company that helps track medical and surgical supplies that could be worth as much as $1.3 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.
** Royal Dutch Shell announced two divestments worth $4.7 billion, including selling a chunk of its North Sea assets to private-equity backed Chrysaor, which will now become a top three oil and gas producer in Britain.
** A.P. Moller-Maersk is considering selling its oil and gas business in Brazil as the shipping giant's energy group narrows operations in a restructuring, its chief executive said.
** U.S. agricultural commodities trader Archer Daniels Midland Co has agreed to sell its Crop Risk Services insurance business for $127.5 million to Validus Holdings Ltd , the companies announced on Monday.
** U.S. brand management company Iconix Brand Group Inc is exploring a sale of its majority stake in Peanuts Worldwide LLC, which owns the rights to cartoon strip characters Snoopy and Charlie Brown, according to people familiar with the matter.
** Indonesian state energy company Pertamina said it has signed a deal with state power company PLN to develop a $1.8 billion gas-fired power plant and accompanying liquefied natural gas infrastructure in Java.
** China National Nuclear Corporation has decided against taking a stake in the capital increase and restructuring of French nuclear group Areva, a source close to the discussions said.
** Freight One, Russia's largest freight rail operator and part of Vladimir Lisin's UCL Holding, has submitted an official bid for a stake in Transcontainer, Freight One board member Alexander Sapronov was quoted as saying by Interfax.
** French private bank Oddo & Cie and mergers and acquisitions boutique Messier, Maris et Associes announced a joint venture, aimed at taking advantage of an anticipated pick-up in activity on equity capital markets.
** SoftBank Group Corp is considering an investment of more than $1 billion in office-space sharing start-up WeWork, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
