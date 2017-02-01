(Adds Oneok Partners, LVMH, Emerald Investment Partners, MSC, Atlantia, BlackRock, Air Methods Corp; Updates Roche)

Feb 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:

** Pipeline company Oneok Partners LP's biggest shareholder Oneok Inc said it would buy the rest of the company for $9.3 billion, the latest master limited partnership (MLP) deal aimed at simplifying structures and increasing returns.

** French luxury goods group LVMH will set up a design and manufacturing joint venture with spectacles maker Marcolin, and take a 10 percent stake in the Italian company, to give it more control over its prestigious eyewear brands.

** Emerald Investment Partners said it has decided not to make a takeover offer for Punch Taverns, leaving Heineken unrivaled in its bid to buy and break up the UK pub company.

** A unit of Swiss shipping group MSC has bought a stake in U.S. ports operator Total Terminals International (TTI) from Hanjin, MSC said, having overcome objections from the South Korean line's U.S. creditors.

** Italy's Atlantia is working on a bid to buy a majority stake in a Mexican toll road operator as the infrastructure group presses ahead with plans to grow outside its home market, three sources close to the matter said.

** BlackRock Inc is pushing further into the private infrastructure market with an agreement to buy First Reserve Corp's Energy Infrastructure Funds unit.

** U.S. medical helicopter company Air Methods Corp is exploring a sale, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Etihad has signed a $100 million deal to take catering services from Lufthansa unit LSG and will look at cooperation on maintenance as the two carriers seek to strengthen cooperation.

** Avianca Holdings SA, one of Latin America's biggest airlines, said late on Tuesday it is seeking a commercial alliance with United Continental Holdings Inc , under terms still to be negotiated.

** General Electric said it has agreed to sell its 43 percent stake in South Korean credit card firm Hyundai Card Co Ltd as the U.S. industrial giant continues to trim its exposure to the financial services sector.

** Swedish biometric firm Fingerprint Cards said it had acquired iris technology supplier Delta ID for $106 million to be able to offer a combination of iris and fingerprint recognition.

** South Korea's Kookmin Bank plans to sell its 41.93 percent stake in Kazakhstan's Bank CenterCredit to a group of Kazakh investors that includes Tsesnabank , CenterCredit said in a bourse filing on Wednesday.

** Japan Exchange Group Inc, the operator of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, has taken a minority stake in UK-based fintech company OpenGamma Ltd, as corporate investors account for a growing share of venture funding in fintech.

** Greece has concluded talks with a consortium led by France's Total for deep sea gas exploration in one block in western Greece, its energy minister, Giorgos Stathakis, said, taking the two sides closer to signing a deal.

** Roche is looking to expand its $2 billion-per-year diabetes business, not sell it or spin it off.

** Arqiva, which runs much of Britain's TV and mobile infrastructure, could put itself up for sale or list on the stock market as part of a review led by Rothschild, two sources said.

** German wind turbine maker Nordex is buying Denmark's SSP Technology A/S, a maker of moulds needed to produce rotor blades, hoping this will help it lower component costs in a key area of production.

(Compiled by Nikhil Subba and Komal Khettry in Bengaluru)