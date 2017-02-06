(Adds Gas Natural, UniCredit, Siemens, BlackBerry and GfK SE)

Feb 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:

** Gas Natural has hired Rothschild to carry out a strategic review of its Italian business which could result in the Spanish energy company selling its assets in the country for as much as 700 million euros ($751 million), sources said.

** UniCredit was hit by a slump in Italian banking stocks on Monday as it began Italy's biggest corporate share sale in an attempt to raise 13 billion euros ($14 billion) to rebuild its capital after a balance sheet clean up.

** German engineering company Siemens is hoping to win early EU antitrust approval for its plan to create the world's biggest wind turbine maker with Spain's Gamesa, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

** BlackBerry Ltd has signed a hardware licensing agreement covering India and nearby countries, the Canadian company said, filling in the last markets where a third-party will manufacture its once-ubiquitous devices as it turns fully to software.

** Investment fund Primestone Capital has raised its stake in German research firm GfK SE to 5 percent from 3.21 percent, GfK said.

** Tanker firm DHT Holdings unanimously rejected late on Sunday the proposed deal by rival Frontline, controlled by shipping tycoon John Fredriksen.

** Swedish home appliance maker Electrolux said it was buying precision cooker maker Anova in the United States as it looks to accelerate its development of connected devices for kitchens and homes.

** Swiss-based commodities giant Glencore has extended a deal with Libya's state oil firm to be the sole marketer of one third of the country's current crude oil production, sources familiar with the matter said.

** Swedish payments firm Klarna, one of Europe's most highly valued tech startups, said it is buying German online payment company BillPay.

** Hit by the oil industry recession, Norwegian offshore service vessel operators Farstad Shipping, Deep Sea Supply and Solstad Offshore announced plans to merge to counter the downturn.

** Talks between Russian tycoons Viktor Vekselberg and Mikhail Prokhorov over a stake in Russian aluminium producer Rusal have stalled, two financial market sources and an industry source told Reuters.

** Israel's Delek Group has agreed to buy Ithaca Energy Inc in a deal valuing the North Sea oil producer's equity at $646 million and building on Delek's expansion in the North Sea ahead of a planned London listing.

** Ithaca investor Cavendish Asset Management said it "strongly urges" shareholders in the North Sea oil producer to reject a $524 million offer from Delek Group to buy 80 percent of Ithaca's equity it does not already own.

** National Bank of Abu Dhabi and First Gulf Bank have picked the second level management team for the combined entity to be created through their merger, sources told Reuters.

** Coal India Ltd, the world's top coal miner, plans to acquire coking coal assets abroad as India lacks technology to economically develop local reserves, Coal Minister Piyush Goyal said.

** Heineken NV is closing in on its acquisition of some 1,900 pubs in Britain after an investment vehicle linked to the Dutch brewer increased its stake in Punch Taverns.

** South Africa's Mondi bought UK-based packaging firm Excelsior Technologies for 33 million pounds ($41 million) from funds managed by private equity firm Endless LLP and certain minority shareholders, the firm said.

** Toyota Motor Corp and Suzuki Motor Corp said they plan to trade expertise in parts supplies and R&D, in an agreement that will aid expansion in emerging markets and help them cope with rapid technological sophistication.

** The board of Brazil's Banco BTG Pactual SA approved a plan to float shares of the group's private equity and hedge fund operations separately from its investment banking and money management operations, the bank said.

** Royal Dutch Shell is seeking to sell its stake in Denmark's offshore oil and gas consortium for around $1 billion in what would mark the company's effective exit from the country, three banking sources said.

** Emma Walmsley, GlaxoSmithKline's incoming CEO, will take over Britain's biggest drugmaker at a challenging time but the 47-year-old also inherits the flexibility to do deals and make key choices on new drugs.

** Advisory Board Co said it would explore strategic alternatives, including a sale of part or the entire company, weeks after activist investor Elliott Associates LP said the healthcare IT company's stock was "significantly undervalued." (Compiled by Divya Grover and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)