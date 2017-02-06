(Adds Gas Natural, UniCredit, Siemens, BlackBerry and GfK SE)
Feb 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
** Gas Natural has hired Rothschild to carry out a
strategic review of its Italian business which could result in
the Spanish energy company selling its assets in the country for
as much as 700 million euros ($751 million), sources said.
** UniCredit was hit by a slump in Italian banking
stocks on Monday as it began Italy's biggest corporate share
sale in an attempt to raise 13 billion euros ($14 billion) to
rebuild its capital after a balance sheet clean up.
** German engineering company Siemens is hoping
to win early EU antitrust approval for its plan to create the
world's biggest wind turbine maker with Spain's Gamesa,
people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
** BlackBerry Ltd has signed a hardware licensing
agreement covering India and nearby countries, the Canadian
company said, filling in the last markets where a third-party
will manufacture its once-ubiquitous devices as it turns fully
to software.
** Investment fund Primestone Capital has raised its stake
in German research firm GfK SE to 5 percent from 3.21
percent, GfK said.
** Tanker firm DHT Holdings unanimously rejected
late on Sunday the proposed deal by rival Frontline,
controlled by shipping tycoon John Fredriksen.
** Swedish home appliance maker Electrolux said
it was buying precision cooker maker Anova in the United States
as it looks to accelerate its development of connected devices
for kitchens and homes.
** Swiss-based commodities giant Glencore has
extended a deal with Libya's state oil firm to be the sole
marketer of one third of the country's current crude oil
production, sources familiar with the matter said.
** Swedish payments firm Klarna, one of Europe's most highly
valued tech startups, said it is buying German online payment
company BillPay.
** Hit by the oil industry recession, Norwegian offshore
service vessel operators Farstad Shipping, Deep Sea
Supply and Solstad Offshore announced plans
to merge to counter the downturn.
** Talks between Russian tycoons Viktor Vekselberg and
Mikhail Prokhorov over a stake in Russian aluminium producer
Rusal have stalled, two financial market sources and
an industry source told Reuters.
** Israel's Delek Group has agreed to buy Ithaca
Energy Inc in a deal valuing the North Sea oil
producer's equity at $646 million and building on Delek's
expansion in the North Sea ahead of a planned London listing.
** Ithaca investor Cavendish Asset Management said
it "strongly urges" shareholders in the North Sea oil producer
to reject a $524 million offer from Delek Group to
buy 80 percent of Ithaca's equity it does not already own.
** National Bank of Abu Dhabi and First Gulf Bank
have picked the second level management team for the
combined entity to be created through their merger, sources told
Reuters.
** Coal India Ltd, the world's top coal miner,
plans to acquire coking coal assets abroad as India lacks
technology to economically develop local reserves, Coal Minister
Piyush Goyal said.
** Heineken NV is closing in on its acquisition of
some 1,900 pubs in Britain after an investment vehicle linked to
the Dutch brewer increased its stake in Punch Taverns.
** South Africa's Mondi bought UK-based packaging
firm Excelsior Technologies for 33 million pounds ($41 million)
from funds managed by private equity firm Endless LLP and
certain minority shareholders, the firm said.
** Toyota Motor Corp and Suzuki Motor Corp
said they plan to trade expertise in parts supplies and R&D, in
an agreement that will aid expansion in emerging markets and
help them cope with rapid technological sophistication.
** The board of Brazil's Banco BTG Pactual SA
approved a plan to float shares of the group's private equity
and hedge fund operations separately from its investment banking
and money management operations, the bank said.
** Royal Dutch Shell is seeking to sell its stake
in Denmark's offshore oil and gas consortium for around $1
billion in what would mark the company's effective exit from the
country, three banking sources said.
** Emma Walmsley, GlaxoSmithKline's incoming CEO,
will take over Britain's biggest drugmaker at a challenging time
but the 47-year-old also inherits the flexibility to do deals
and make key choices on new drugs.
** Advisory Board Co said it would explore
strategic alternatives, including a sale of part or the entire
company, weeks after activist investor Elliott Associates LP
said the healthcare IT company's stock was "significantly
undervalued."
(Compiled by Divya Grover and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)