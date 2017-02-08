(Adds Moelis, Caixabank, Phosagro, Philips, Tesaro and
Carlsberg)
Feb 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
** Boutique investment bank Moelis & Co has been
chosen as an adviser by Saudi Aramco IPO-ARMO.SE on what is
expected to be the world's biggest initial public share
offering, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
** Spain's Caixabank SA successfully completed the
takeover of Portugal's second-largest listed lender, Banco BPI
, paying 645 million euros ($690 million) to raise its
stake to 84.5 percent from 45 percent, the two banks said.
** Russian fertiliser producer Phosagro PAO said
it planned to sell up to 5 percent of its share capital as
investors' appetite for Russian assets recovers.
** Philips said it will sell 14.8 percent stake in
Philips Lighting, eight months after a successful
spin-off and stock market listing of the unit, in line with its
plan to exit fully in two years.
** U.S. biopharmaceutical company Tesaro Inc is
discussing its options with investment banks after receiving
acquisition interest from several drugmakers, according to
people familiar with the matter.
** Carlsberg will bid for Vietnam's
state-controlled brewery Habeco in March or April, the Danish
brewer's chief executive said.
** Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta pushed
back the expected closure of its agreed $43 billion takeover by
ChemChina to the second quarter of 2017, but said it
was making progress in winning regulatory approval for the deal.
** German lighting group Osram is confident the
sale of its traditional Lamps business to a consortium of
Chinese buyers will go through as planned this year, Chief
Financial Officer Ingo Bank told CNBC television.
** Germany's Fraport will start operating 14
regional airports in Greece next month, an official at Fraport
Greece said, as part of a 1.2 billion euro ($1.28 billion) deal
in 2015.
** British IT security company Sophos has agreed to
buy malware protection company Invincea for $100 million to
bolster its product line and give it a stronger presence in the
U.S. government, healthcare and financial services sector.
** France's biggest drugmaker, Sanofi, which
missed out to Johnson & Johnson on buying Actelion
last month, said it was no rush to do deals as it
forecast stable or slightly lower 2017 earnings.
** Saudi Arabia's Jadwa Investment, one of the country's
largest privately owned investment banks, has been appointed to
advise on the privatisation of as many as five soccer clubs in
the Saudi Professional League, sources told Reuters.
** Dow Chemical and DuPont have offered to
sell assets to ease EU competition concerns that their planned
$130 billion merger may lead to farmers facing higher prices and
fewer new herbicides and pesticides in the future.
** British engineering and design consultancy WS Atkins
is examining potential acquisitions, its chief
executive said, but he declined to say if it had been approached
by U.S. rival CH2M over a $4 billion merger.
** South African bullion producer Gold Fields has a
$1 billion loan facility to draw on if it wants to pursue
mergers or acquisitions, but no deals are on the immediate
horizon, its chief executive said.
** A consortium of Arab and Jordanian investors led by Arab
Bank Chairman Sabih al Masri has bought a 20 percent stake in
Jordan's Arab Bank Group for $1.12 billion.
** Rio Tinto, shrugged off concerns that
its sale of Guinea's Simandou project to Chinalco had
stalled after an investigation into payments to a consultant who
helped it win rights to the huge iron ore deposit.
(Compiled by Divya Grover and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)