Feb 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
** A federal judge ruled against U.S. health insurer Anthem
Inc's proposed $54 billion merger with smaller rival
Cigna Corp, derailing an unprecedented effort to
consolidate the country's health insurance industry.
** Private equity firm KKR has acquired a stake of
14.1 percent in German research firm GFK, regulatory
filings show, as it seeks to fight off rival investor Michael
Dell.
** Mubadala Development Co PJSC is in talks to
buy a minority stake in Invepar SA and inject fresh
capital into the Brazilian infrastructure company to kick-start
projects and reduce debt, three people with direct knowledge of
the matter said.
** Onexim Group, which manages the assets of Russian tycoon
Mikhail Prokhorov, is considering selling some of its 17 percent
stake in Russian aluminium giant Rusal, two banking
sources and two industry sources told Reuters.
** L'Oreal raised the possibility of selling
iconic British beauty products company The Body Shop, as the
French cosmetics group posted higher sales and profits.
** In the face of U.S. state regulatory hurdles, U.S.
annuities and life insurer Fidelity & Guaranty Life said
it extended the deadline for its $1.6 billion sale to China's
Anbang Insurance Group, and has negotiated the right to accept
other offers.
** Tata Steel UK has signed a 100 million pound ($126
million) deal to sell its speciality steel business to Liberty
House Group, as the firm's Indian owner Tata Steel Ltd
presses on with restructuring its European operations.
** Ovo Energy, one of Britain's fast-growing independent
energy suppliers, said it has bought U.S. smart grid startup
VCharge, its first acquisition since it was set up in 2009.
** South African construction firm Group Five will
buy a further 10 percent stake in Hungarian road concession
company Mecsek for 125.16 million rand ($9 million), it said on
Thursday, seeking to source and participate in further global
concessions.
** Zurich Insurance does not consider Italian
insurer Assicurazioni Generali as an interesting target, a
spokesperson for the Swiss group said on Thursday.
** The overseas arm of India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd
(ONGC) should not be merged with its parent company,
ONGC's chairman said, a week after the government proposed
setting up an integrated oil company to better compete with
global majors.
** Toshiba Corp has received bids ranging from 200
billion yen to as much as 400 billion yen ($1.8 billion-3.6
billion) for a 19.9 percent stake in its flash memory business,
a person directly involved in the deal told Reuters.
** Finnish telecoms network equipment maker Nokia
said it is seeking to buy company Comptel for 347
million euros ($370 million), as mobile operators increasingly
rely on software to make their networks more intelligent.
** British insurer Aviva announced the sale of a 50
percent stake in its life insurance joint venture Antarius 1 to
a unit of French bank Societe Generale for about 425
million pounds ($531.42 million).
** French oil company Total said it is on the hunt
to buy assets from struggling rivals, after reporting
better-than-expected fourth-quarter net profit thanks to cost
cuts, and raising its dividend.
** Italian investment house Mediobanca is sticking
to its plans to sell down its stake in the country's biggest
insurer, Generali, the subject of fierce takeover
speculation.
** The controlling shareholder in Russian fertiliser
producer Phosagro has sold a 4.5 percent stake in the
company, raising 14.9 billion roubles ($252 million) in the
Moscow share market's third offering so far this year.
** British packaging company RPC Group Plc said it
would acquire Letica Group, a U.S.-based maker of plastic
food-packaging products, for up to $640 million to expand
outside Europe.
** Kumba Iron Ore said it is selling its Thabazimbi
mine to the mine's sole customer, ArcelorMittal South Africa
(AMSA), for a nominal sum.
** Creditors to French vehicle leasing firm Fraikin are
hiring debt restructuring advisers after fellow leasing group
Petit Forestier announced last month that it is no longer able
to acquire the company, sources close to the situation said.
** A challenge on U.S. national security grounds to Infineon
Technologies' agreed deal to buy Wolfspeed from U.S.
firm Cree Inc could crimp the German chipmaker's profit
and electric car ambitions, analysts said.
** State-owned Indian Oil Corp would like to merge
its subsidiary Chennai Petroleum Corp with itself as
part of a government plan to integrate state oil firms to create
a national oil behemoth, its chairman said.
** Spain's Telefonica is in talks with private equity firms
KKR, CVC and Ardian as well as sovereign fund
GIC about the sale of a 49 percent stake in its telecom
masts subsidiary Telxius, four sources said.
