(Adds TUI, Glencore, Grupo Seb do Brasil, Allergan, Delta Air, Stada, Onexim, Heineken; Updates PPC, Dalian Wanda, Lundin)

Feb 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:

** Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).

** Glencore has increased its hold on Democratic Republic of Congo's copper and cobalt resources by buying the remaining stake in the Mutanda mine from resource group Fleurette and increasing its share in Katanga for a total of $960 million.

** Grupo Seb do Brasil said it had agreed to buy 95 percent of Maple Bear Global Schools Ltd's operations in Brazil for $50 million, marking the privately owned education group's first step towards an international expansion.

** Botox maker Allergan Plc agreed to pay $2.48 billion in cash for Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc, adding a system that it says helps people slim down by freezing fat away to the company's line-up of aesthetic products.

** Delta Air Lines Inc raised its offer to buy up to 32 percent of Grupo Aeromexico SAB de CV by more than a fifth, valuing the deal at about $590 million.

** Stada has invited rival suitors Cinven Partners and Advent International to the negotiating table, the German generic drugs and consumer care group said, after months of courtship.

** Onexim Group, which manages the assets of Russian tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov, is selling a 2.5 percent stake in Russian aluminium giant Rusal via an accelerated book building process that began on Monday, two banking sources said.

** Heineken, the world's second-largest brewer, agreed to buy the loss-making Brazilian breweries of Japan's Kirin Holdings to boost its presence in the world's third-biggest beer market.

** Drugmaker Ipsen has agreed to buy five consumer healthcare products from bigger French rival Sanofi for 83 million euros ($88 million), in a deal which Ipsen said should boost its profits.

** Grab is likely to announce a deal to buy Indonesian online payment startup Kudo for over $100 million, a source close to the matter said, in a move that will help the Southeast Asian ride-hailing firm roll out its services to more customers.

** The prospect of a bidding war drove shares in Stada 13 percent higher after the German drugmaker said it was weighing two takeover approaches, including one from private equity firm Cinven Partners, which valued it at almost 3.5 billion euros ($3.7 billion).

** South Africa's PPC Ltd proposed merging with its nearest rival Afrisam Group, in a renewed attempt to combine the two and an effort to lead consolidation.

** China's state-owned Sinochem is in early talks with Noble Group to buy an equity stake in the embattled trader, three sources familiar with the matter said, in a move that would help it gain access to the commodity trader's global supply chain.

** Japan's Kirin Holdings Co said it would sell its Brazilian unit to Heineken NV subsidiary Bavaria S.A. for 2.2 billion Brazilian reais ($706 million).

** The United Arab Emirates is studying plans to expand the Fujairah oil refinery project up to 400,000 barrels per day, the UAE Energy Minister said.

** China's Dalian Wanda Group has informally approached Deutsche Bank about buying its Postbank business, but a deal is unlikely to materialise, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Britain's Co-operative Bank, rescued from the brink of collapse by a group of hedge funds in 2013, has put itself up for sale as it seeks to build up its capital to meet regulatory requirements.

** Swedish oil firm Lundin Petroleum plans to spin off its assets outside of Norway into a separately listed company and will hand out shares in the new firm to its owners, it said.

** Australian state-owned power grid Endeavour Energy has attracted indicative offers from at least three bidding groups composed of local and foreign investors, according to sources involved in the process.

** Sibanye Gold Ltd has secured a loan of $2.65 billion to support the acquisition of Stillwater Mining Company, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium, the South African company said.

** British private equity fund Apax Partners is in talks to buy Israel-based Syneron Medical, an aesthetic device company, for $350 million-$400 million, Israeli financial daily Calcalist reported.

** Investors expecting a deal this year in Tata Steel's talks to merge its European assets with Germany's Thyssenkrupp risk disappointment, given complications associated with the Indian-owned firm's British pension scheme. (Compiled by Nikhil Subba and Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)