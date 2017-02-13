(Adds TUI, Glencore, Grupo Seb do Brasil, Allergan, Delta Air,
Stada, Onexim, Heineken; Updates PPC, Dalian Wanda, Lundin)
Feb 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
** Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its
specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an
enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).
** Glencore has increased its hold on Democratic
Republic of Congo's copper and cobalt resources by buying the
remaining stake in the Mutanda mine from resource group
Fleurette and increasing its share in Katanga for a total of
$960 million.
** Grupo Seb do Brasil said it had agreed to buy 95 percent
of Maple Bear Global Schools Ltd's operations in Brazil for $50
million, marking the privately owned education group's first
step towards an international expansion.
** Botox maker Allergan Plc agreed to pay $2.48
billion in cash for Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc, adding a
system that it says helps people slim down by freezing fat away
to the company's line-up of aesthetic products.
** Delta Air Lines Inc raised its offer to buy up to
32 percent of Grupo Aeromexico SAB de CV by more
than a fifth, valuing the deal at about $590 million.
** Stada has invited rival suitors Cinven
Partners and Advent International to the negotiating table, the
German generic drugs and consumer care group said, after months
of courtship.
** Onexim Group, which manages the assets of Russian tycoon
Mikhail Prokhorov, is selling a 2.5 percent stake in Russian
aluminium giant Rusal via an accelerated book building
process that began on Monday, two banking sources said.
** Heineken, the world's second-largest brewer,
agreed to buy the loss-making Brazilian breweries of Japan's
Kirin Holdings to boost its presence in the world's
third-biggest beer market.
** Drugmaker Ipsen has agreed to buy five consumer
healthcare products from bigger French rival Sanofi
for 83 million euros ($88 million), in a deal which Ipsen said
should boost its profits.
** Grab is likely to announce a deal to buy Indonesian
online payment startup Kudo for over $100 million, a source
close to the matter said, in a move that will help the Southeast
Asian ride-hailing firm roll out its services to more customers.
** The prospect of a bidding war drove shares in Stada
13 percent higher after the German drugmaker said it
was weighing two takeover approaches, including one from private
equity firm Cinven Partners, which valued it at almost 3.5
billion euros ($3.7 billion).
** South Africa's PPC Ltd proposed merging with its
nearest rival Afrisam Group, in a renewed attempt to combine the
two and an effort to lead consolidation.
** China's state-owned Sinochem is in early talks with Noble
Group to buy an equity stake in the embattled trader,
three sources familiar with the matter said, in a move that
would help it gain access to the commodity trader's global
supply chain.
** Japan's Kirin Holdings Co said it would sell its
Brazilian unit to Heineken NV subsidiary Bavaria S.A.
for 2.2 billion Brazilian reais ($706 million).
** The United Arab Emirates is studying plans to expand the
Fujairah oil refinery project up to 400,000 barrels per day, the
UAE Energy Minister said.
** China's Dalian Wanda Group has informally approached
Deutsche Bank about buying its Postbank business, but
a deal is unlikely to materialise, a source familiar with the
matter told Reuters.
** Britain's Co-operative Bank, rescued from the
brink of collapse by a group of hedge funds in 2013, has put
itself up for sale as it seeks to build up its capital to meet
regulatory requirements.
** Swedish oil firm Lundin Petroleum plans to spin
off its assets outside of Norway into a separately listed
company and will hand out shares in the new firm to its owners,
it said.
** Australian state-owned power grid Endeavour Energy has
attracted indicative offers from at least three bidding groups
composed of local and foreign investors, according to sources
involved in the process.
** Sibanye Gold Ltd has secured a loan of $2.65
billion to support the acquisition of Stillwater Mining Company,
the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium, the South African
company said.
** British private equity fund Apax Partners is in talks to
buy Israel-based Syneron Medical, an aesthetic device
company, for $350 million-$400 million, Israeli financial daily
Calcalist reported.
** Investors expecting a deal this year in Tata Steel's
talks to merge its European assets with Germany's
Thyssenkrupp risk disappointment, given complications
associated with the Indian-owned firm's British pension scheme.
(Compiled by Nikhil Subba and Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in
Bengaluru)