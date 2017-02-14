(Adds Lenta, Rent-A-Center, Anthem; Updates General Motors, Hologic)

Feb 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:

** Health insurer Anthem Inc said that Cigna Corp could not unilaterally terminate an agreement between the two companies to merge.

** Activist investment fund Engaged Capital LLC urged the board of furniture retailer Rent-A-Center Inc to start evaluating strategic alternatives, including a sale.

** Two of Russian food retailer Lenta's top shareholders may sell some of their holdings in the near future, banking sources told Reuters, capitalising on early signs of economic recovery in Russia and higher oil prices.

** Health insurers Aetna Inc and Humana Inc walked away from their $34 billion merger deal, after a U.S. judge ruled in January the combination would stifle competition in the private Medicare Advantage program for retirees.

** Hologic Inc said it would acquire medical aesthetics company Cynosure Inc for $1.65 billion as it looks to capitalize on an increase in medical procedures that are not traditionally reimbursed.

** In a move that could shake up the global auto industry, General Motors Co and French automaker PSA Group said they are in talks that could result in PSA buying GM's European auto operations.

** China's state-owned Sinochem is in early talks with Noble Group to buy an equity stake in the embattled trader, three sources familiar with the matter said, in a move that would help it gain access to the commodity trader's global supply chain.

** Daimler said it was investing a double-digit million euro amount into AutoGravity, a smartphone-based vehicle leasing and financing app as part of a broader push by the carmaker to build a digital platform for financial services.

** Germany's Grammer AG said it plans to sell a 9.2 percent stake to China's Ningbo Jifeng Auto Parts Co Ltd as the automotive interiors maker looks to counter activist shareholders the Hastor family.

** French telecoms and construction group Bouygues has denied fresh speculation that merger talks have resumed between the country's four telecoms operators.

** Russian tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov has offloaded some of his Rusal stake in the open market after talks to sell his holding in the Russian aluminium giant to fellow businessman Viktor Vekselberg stalled.

** Italian regional railway group Ferrovie Nord Milano said it was studying a possible tie-up with Milan's public transportation company ATM as consolidation heats up in the sector. (Compiled by Vishaka George and Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)