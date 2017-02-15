Feb 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1015 GMT on Wednesday:

** Japan's SoftBank Group Corp said it has agreed to buy Fortress Investment Group LLC for about $3.3 billion, looking to add investment expertise as it prepares to launch the world's largest private equity fund.

** Germany's Pfeiffer Vacuum publicly rejected a takeover bid from rival Busch, saying it lacked a control premium and did not reflect the growth potential for vacuum pumps.

** Trian Fund Management LP disclosed a $3.5 billion stake in Procter & Gamble Co on Tuesday, taking aim at the maker of Pampers diapers as it moves to boost sales and shed unprofitable brands.

** Shares in Toshiba Corp skidded after the conglomerate said it would book a $6.3 billion hit to its U.S. nuclear unit and may sell a majority stake in its prized flash-memory chip unit as it scrambles for cash to stay in business.

** After Norway's Yara pulled out as a potential bidder, Vale SA has resumed searching for a buyer for four fertilizer plants that were not included in a $2.5 billion sale to Mosaic Co, according to three people with direct knowledge of the matter.

** European bourse operator Euronext said it planned to become a content provider of reference on agricultural products and other commodity markets, and would seek "a suitable acquisition target."

** Slovenia hopes to sell 75 percent of its largest bank, state-owned Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), for at least 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion), newspaper Delo reported citing unofficial sources.

** U.S. rail operator CSX Corp said its board has called for a special meeting of its shareholders to discuss requests made by hedge fund Mantle Ridge LP, which is trying to install Hunter Harrison, outgoing chief executive of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd as the company's chief executive.

** Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc was an aggressive buyer of stocks in last year's fourth quarter, nearly quadrupling its stake in Apple Inc and increasing its stake sevenfold in the four biggest U.S. airlines. (Compiled by Vishaka George in Bengaluru)