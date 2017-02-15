(Adds Wal-Mart Stores, MDC Partners, Verizon Communications,
PSA Group; Updates Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp, Procter &
Gamble Co, Toshiba Corp, Anthem)
Feb 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
** Wal-Mart Stores Inc has acquired online outdoor
clothing and gear retailer Moosejaw for $51 million in an
all-cash deal, the company said, as it works to boost its
competitive standing in U.S. e-commerce.
** PSA Group and General Motors mobilised
their chief executives to defend the Peugeot maker's planned
acquisition of GM's Opel against a German-led backlash that
could derail the deal even before its terms are finalised.
** Verizon Communications Inc is close to a revised
deal to buy Yahoo Inc's core internet business for $250
million to $350 million less than the original agreed price of
$4.83 billion, according to a source briefed on the matter.
** Ad agency owner MDC Partners Inc said Goldman
Sachs Group Inc would invest $95 million and get a seat
on its board, sending its shares up about 30 percent.
** Anthem Inc said it filed a lawsuit to block
smaller rival Cigna Corp from officially terminating
their proposed $54 billion merger, a transaction already
rejected by U.S. antitrust regulators.
** Medical device maker Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp
said it would buy Johnson & Johnson's Codman
neurosurgery business for $1.05 billion in cash, to expand its
presence outside the United States.
** NBCUniversal, the U.S. media conglomerate owned by
Comcast Corp, is in the final stage of talks to buy a
25 percent stake in European broadcaster Euronews, a source
close to the Euronews management told Reuters.
** South Africa's Comair will submit a proposal to
Botswana take over the nation's carrier, Comair's chief
executive said.
** A consortium of Hong Kong-based private equity fund Gaw
Capital Partners and individuals including Pony Ma, founder of
China's Tencent Holdings Ltd, is looking to buy the
Four Seasons Resort in Bora Bora, French Polynesia, Basis Point
reported.
** Chinese cable maker Recon Wenyuan Cable Co Ltd
is set to snap up a majority stake in a U.S. movie
production company for up to $100 million, the company said in a
statement, without naming the target.
** South African logistics group Imperial Holdings
will buy a 70 percent stake in Kenyan pharmaceutical distributor
Surgipharm for $35 million in line with its African growth
strategy, the company said.
** Zhenai.com, one of China's largest matchmaking websites,
has found itself an unlikely suitor in drone manufacturer DEA
General Aviation that said it wants to buy the
popular dating website to expand its business.
** Japan's SoftBank Group Corp said it has agreed
to buy Fortress Investment Group LLC for about $3.3
billion, looking to add investment expertise as it prepares to
launch the world's largest private equity fund.
** Germany's Pfeiffer Vacuum publicly rejected a
takeover bid from rival Busch, saying it lacked a control
premium and did not reflect the growth potential for vacuum
pumps.
** Procter & Gamble Co, maker of Tide detergent and
Gillette razors, will face ever greater pressure to slice costs
and slow-growing divisions now that activist investor Trian
Partners is a major shareholder.
** Toshiba Corp may delay the sale of its prized
flash-memory chip unit after the conglomerate said it would
consider selling most, even all, of the marquee business, a
person with direct knowledge of the matter said.
** After Norway's Yara pulled out as a potential bidder,
Vale SA has resumed searching for a buyer for four
fertilizer plants that were not included in a $2.5 billion sale
to Mosaic Co, according to three people with direct knowledge of
the matter.
** European bourse operator Euronext said it
planned to become a content provider of reference on
agricultural products and other commodity markets, and would
seek "a suitable acquisition target."
** Slovenia hopes to sell 75 percent of its largest bank,
state-owned Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), for at least 1 billion
euros ($1.06 billion), newspaper Delo reported citing unofficial
sources.
** U.S. rail operator CSX Corp said its board has
called for a special meeting of its shareholders to discuss
requests made by hedge fund Mantle Ridge LP, which is trying to
install Hunter Harrison, outgoing chief executive of Canadian
Pacific Railway Ltd as the company's chief executive.
** Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc was an
aggressive buyer of stocks in last year's fourth quarter, nearly
quadrupling its stake in Apple Inc and increasing its
stake seven-fold in the four biggest U.S. airlines.
(Compiled by Vishaka George and Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in
Bengaluru)