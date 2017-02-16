(Adds General Motors, Enbridge, Siemens, Infineon)

Feb 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:

** Germany expects PSA Group's proposed acquisition of General Motors' Opel business to go ahead, a minister said, after the U.S. carmaker sought to allay fears of large-scale plant closures.

** Canada's Enbridge Inc and Spectra Energy Corp have won U.S. antitrust approval for a $28 billion merger that will create the largest North American energy infrastructure company.

** Siemens is splitting off its $2 billion Mechanical Drives unit, classified in past years as an underperforming business, as a standalone company better able to serve its customer base of small businesses.

** Infineon does not expect to be able to salvage its $850 million purchase of Cree's Wolfspeed Power, which is under U.S. scrutiny over unspecified government security concerns, the German chipmaker said.

** Blackstone, which has $100 billion in private equity assets under management, has acquired a majority stake in cloud computing business Cloudreach for an undisclosed sum, the investment firm said.

** Swiss biotech company Actelion, days before agreeing to a $30 billion bid by Johnson & Johnson, found a rival offer to be as attractive but went with J&J because its offer provided more certainty, a filing showed.

** Actelion said Johnson & Johnson's agreed tender offer for the Swiss biotechnology company's shares is expected to start on March 3 and run until March 30.

** Deutsche Boerse Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter said a failure to complete a merger with the London Stock Exchange would weaken Germany's main financial centre, Frankfurt, which has become less competitive in recent years.

** U.S. government security panel CFIUS has not suggested any measures that could address its concerns over plans by Infineon Technologies to buy Wolfspeed Power, according to a prepared speech by the German chipmaker's chief executive.

** The Dutch government has proposed legislation that would give it power to block or undo mergers in the telecommunications sector.

** A Chinese consultancy that has previously helped to win antitrust battles against Coca-Cola and Apple has taken aim at McDonald's Corp, arguing in a complaint to regulators that the American fast food giant's China sale may hurt workers and consumers.

** China's State Grid Corp will offer 25.51 reais ($8.35) per share to buy the stake in Brazilian power company CPFL Energia SA that it does not already own, CPFL said in a securities filing.

** Toshiba Corp may delay the sale of its prized flash-memory chip unit after the conglomerate said it would consider selling most, even all, of the marquee business, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.

** Straumann Holding Chief Executive Marco Gadola is on the hunt for a 3D printing partner, saying it is likely that the Swiss dental implant maker will reach distribution agreement over the next 12 months that includes a possible ownership stake.

** Sky Network Television said if it gets regulatory clearance to buy Vodafone's New Zealand unit it will not hold off on the deal to give rival Spark NZ time to challenge the regulator's decision in court, as requested.

(Compiled by Nikhil Subba and Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)