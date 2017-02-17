(Adds Cloetta AB, Kraft Heinz Co, HNA Group, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, Assicurazioni Generali; Updates Allianz, Enbridge, Stada)

Feb 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:

** Italy's biggest insurer Assicurazioni Generali said it had bought 510 million shares in Intesa Sanpaolo equal to a 3.04 percent stake, effectively blocking the lender from acquiring a large stake in itself.

** Canada's Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan (OTPP) is looking to sell minority stakes in Britain's Bristol and Birmingham airports, a source familiar with the matter said.

** Swedish confectionary firm Cloetta AB said it had agreed to buy rival Candyking for 325 million crowns ($37 million) plus a possible maximum 225 million additionally in a deal it said would strengthen its position within the pick & mix candy segment.

** U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co made a surprise $143 billion offer for Unilever in a bid to build a global consumer goods giant, although it was flatly rejected by the maker of Lipton tea and Dove soap.

** China's HNA Group has taken a stake of just over 3 percent in Deutsche Bank and it could buy further shares in the German lender.

** Allianz played down talk of it making a major acquisition any time soon as its chief executive Oliver Baete said on Friday the German insurer could grow without deals.

** German generic drugs company Stada has received a new takeover approach which values it at 3.6 billion euros ($3.8 billion), raising the stakes in a three-way bidding war and pushing its shares to a new record.

** Talks between Italy's Mediaset and rival Sky for the sale of the Italian broadcaster's pay-TV unit Premium are at an advanced stage, Italian daily il Sole 24 Ore reported, without citing sources.

** German and U.S. defence groups Rheinmetall and Raytheon have signed a memorandum of understanding to cooperate globally on defence technology, they said in a joint statement.

** Toshiba Corp said it would buy 3 percent of U.S. nuclear power subsidiary Westinghouse Electric Co LLC from Japanese infrastructure firm IHI Corp for $157 million.

** Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.

** General Motors Chief Executive Mary Barra made assurances at Opel's headquarters in Germany that the carmaker is to remain an independent company in any deal with France's PSA Group, German monthly Manager Magazin reported, citing sources close to negotiations between GM and PSA.

** French industry minister Christophe Sirugue said he would meet Italy's Fincantieri in a week's time to discuss its bid for STX France, but added France was still against Fincantieri gaining dominance in the governance of STX France.

** Australian jobs website Seek Ltd said it is in talks to buy billionaire casino boss James Packer's stake in a Chinese subsidiary, in a deal which would further reduce Packer's investment exposure to China.

** Canadian energy infrastructure group Enbridge Inc has bought a 49.9 percent stake in EnBW's 1.8 billion euro ($1.9 billion) North Sea offshore park Hohe See, EnBW said.

** Dongfeng Motor Corp and China FAW Group Corp said they would build a joint innovation centre, a move that brings China's two oldest automakers together after they swapped top executives in 2015.

** Clariant's Chief Executive Hariolf Kottmann has doused speculation the Swiss speciality chemical maker could soon unload its plastics and coatings business and use the proceeds to buy a big, faster-growing target.

** U.S. LED lighting maker Cree Inc said it would terminate a deal to sell its Wolfspeed Power and RF division to German chipmaker Infineon Technologies AG, citing security concerns raised by the U.S. government.

** A proposed joint venture between state-owned Steel Authority of India Ltd and ArcelorMittal SA to build an $897 million automotive steel plant in India has hit an impasse, with the two disagreeing on key terms, officials said.

** Creditors of Abengoa Bioenergy US Holding, a unit of Spanish renewable energy company Abengoa SA, have reached an agreement over the distribution of asset sale proceeds, removing a key hurdle for the company to exit bankruptcy.

** Handbag and accessories maker Kate Spade & Co said on Thursday it would explore strategic alternatives, bowing to pressure from U.S. hedge fund Caerus Investors.

(Compiled by Nikhil Subba and Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)