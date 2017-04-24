(Adds Credit Agricole, Adidas, WS Atkins, Fresenius, Thessaloniki Port, Moelis, GE Power, Johnson & Johnson, Whole Foods Market and NorthWest Healthcare Properties; Updates PPG Industries and Jimmy Choo)

April 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday: ** Government-controlled Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd (DAE) is acquiring Dublin-based AWAS, the world's tenth biggest aircraft lessor, in a deal that will add over 200 planes to its fleet and more than double the size of its current business. ** Goals Soccer Centres Plc, the five-a-side football pitch operator, confirmed that it was in early discussions with privately-owned Powerleague Group to explore possibilities of a merger. ** British luxury retailer Jimmy Choo has put itself up for sale to try to maximise shareholder value as majority investor JAB increases its focus on consumer goods. ** Canada's Cenovus Energy Inc has said it may sell parts of the Deep Basin natural gas assets it recently bought from Houston-based ConocoPhillips, Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) analysts wrote in a research note on Sunday. ** German pump maker Pfeiffer Vacuum said its management and supervisory board advised shareholders not to accept an improved takeover offer by rival Busch Group. ** Janssen Holding GmbH, a Swiss subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, published the provisional notice of the end result of its all-cash public tender offer in Switzerland to acquire all publicly-held shares of Actelion Ltd. ** Top shareholders in Singapore telecoms company M1 Ltd have approached potential buyers China Mobile and global private equity firms, among others, to sell their combined majority stake in the firm, sources familiar with the matter said. ** U.S. medical equipment supplier Becton Dickinson and Co will acquire C R Bard Inc, in a $24 billion cash-and-stock deal, adding Bard's devices to its portfolio in the high-growth sectors of oncology and surgery, both companies said on Sunday. ** Air China Ltd has received the green light from Beijing to push ahead with mixed-ownership reform of its air freight logistics business, the firm said late on Friday, signalling a potential shake-up of China's cargo carrier market. ** Chevron Corp is selling its three Bangladesh gas fields, worth an estimated $2 billion, to a Chinese consortium as the U.S. oil and gas group looks to shed non-core assets this year. ** RLJ Lodging Trust said it would buy peer FelCor Lodging Trust Inc, making it one of the biggest U.S. lodging real estate investment trusts. ** Dutch semiconductor equipment supplier ASM International said it plans to reduce its stake in Asian affiliate ASM Pacific Technology Ltd in a deal that may be worth up to $277 million, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters. ** U.S. paint maker PPG Industries raised its proposed offer for Akzo Nobel by about 8 percent to 26.9 billion euros ($28.8 billion), increasing the pressure on its Dutch rival to enter into talks. ** General Electric is beefing up its additive manufacturing business with an investment of more than 100 million euros ($109 million) in Germany and continues to be alert for acquisition opportunities, the head of the business said. ** South African wine and spirits maker Distell Group said it would buy a 75 percent stake in the Cruz Vodka brand from Blue Sky Brand Company. ** Buyout group BC Partners has sold German transformer maker SGB-SMIT to peer investor One Equity Partners, after failing to reach a deal to merge it with the power transformer unit of French electrical components maker Schneider Electric. ** A buyout by Hong Kong's Chow Tai Fook Enterprises (CTFE) of gas and electricity retailer Alinta Energy has been approved by Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB), clearing the way for a deal said to be worth nearly A$4 billion ($3 billion). ** Canada's NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT offered to buy the rest of Australia's Generation Healthcare REIT that it does not already own, valuing the company at about A$491 million ($371 million). ** Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd are in talks with the controlling bloc of Brazilian drugmaker Hypermarcas SA for a buyout, two people with knowledge of the matter said. ** GE Power, a division of General Electric Co, has signed a services deal with a subsidiary of Algerian utility Sonelgaz valued at more than $3 billion, the largest such agreement ever for GE Power, GE said. ** Boutique investment bank Moelis & Co plans to expand in India where it believes economic growth and corporate restructuring will prolong a boom in dealmaking, the head of its local business said. ** German private equity firm Deutsche Invest Equity Partners was the highest bidder for a majority stake in Greece's Thessaloniki Port with an offer of 231.9 million euros ($251.8 million), privatisation agency HRADF said. ** German healthcare conglomerate Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is close to acquiring generic drugmaker Akorn Inc in an all-cash deal valuing the company at more than $4 billion, people familiar with the matter said. ** U.S. activist investor Elliott Capital Advisors disclosed it has taken a 6.8 percent stake in WS Atkins after the British engineering and construction consultancy firm agreed to be bought in a C$3.6 billion ($2.7 billion) deal. ** German sporting goods company Adidas and engineering giant Siemens are teaming up to improve the production of custom-made sportswear such as trainers and speed up the process from design to finished goods. ** Credit Agricole is in talks with the Bank of Italy and the country's Interbank Deposit Protection Fund to acquire the Cesena, Rimini and San Miniato savings banks, the French institution said. ** Albertsons Cos Inc is exploring a takeover of high-end grocer Whole Foods Market Inc, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (Compiled by Tamara Mathias and Divya Grover in Bengaluru)