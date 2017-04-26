April 26 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on
Wednesday:
** Frontline has made a fifth offer for tanker
operator DHT Holdings and given its rival 24 hours to
reconsider a deal which billionaire John Fredriksen hopes will
forge the world's largest tanker company.
** Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), the country's
largest pension fund manager, is exploring opportunities in the
financial services, telecoms and logistics space in India as it
looks to expand its bets in the South Asian economy, CPPIB Asia
Pacific head Suyi Kim said.
** Penta Investments, the biggest shareholder in Czech betting
company Fortuna Entertainment Group, does not plan to
change the price of 98.69 crowns ($4.00) a share it has offered
minority shareholders in a buyout.
** U.S. buyout firm KKR said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy
Hitachi Ltd's electronic equipment unit for 257 billion
yen ($2.3 billion) with investment fund Japan Industrial
Partners Inc (JIP).
** EDF Energies Nouvelles is looking to "repower" old wind
parks and get into the German market through its planned 320
million euro ($350 million) acquisition of French wind developer
Futuren,, EDF EN chief Antoine Cahuzac said on
Tuesday.
** Nordic telecom operator Telia Company has agreed
to sell its Tajik operations to the Aga Khan Fund for Economic
Development, taking a step closer to withdrawing from its
troubled Central Asian business.
** U.S. private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP
launched a selldown of up to $446 million in railway firm Seibu
Holdings, IFR reported on Wednesday, citing a term
sheet of the transaction.
** Finnish utility Fortum will almost double its
tally of retail electricity customers in the Nordics as part of
a 240 million euro ($262 million) investment involving Norwegian
power group Hafslund.
** Shares in Saudi Arabia's Alawwal Bank rose 9
percent in early trading after it agreed to start talks with
Saudi British Bank 1060.SE (SABB) about a merger that could
create the kingdom's third biggest bank with assets of nearly
$80 billion.
** Logitech is looking at acquisitions to accelerate
growth and help expand into new product categories, Chief
Executive Bracken Darrell said, after the computer peripherals
maker's fourth-quarter results beat forecasts.
** Deckers Outdoor Corp said on Tuesday it was
exploring strategic alternatives, including a sale of the
company, a month after an activist investor urged the apparel
and accessories maker to sell itself.
(Compiled by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru)