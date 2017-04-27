BRIEF-Capstone Mining reaches agreement to sell Kutcho Project
* Capstone Mining Corp - intends to use net proceeds from sale primarily to reduce outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility
April 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
** John Fredriksen's Frontline is switching its legal battle for control of tanker operator DHT Holdings from New York to the tiny Marshall Islands after making a fifth offer for the company this week.
** German chemicals giant BASF said it would continue to push for acquisitions to shore up its crop protection business, after the antitrust-related sale of assets from the merger of Dow Chemical and DuPont left it empty-handed.
** Italian railways group Ferrovie dello Stato has not been contacted about taking a stake in loss-making airline Alitalia and at the moment has no interest in riding to its rescue, a spokesman for the state-owned company said.
** Lufthansa said it was not interested in buying Italian rival Alitalia, whose future is unclear after workers this week ruled out a rescue plan.
** Intesa Sanpaolo does not have a plan B for loss-making Italian carrier Alitalia and it is not the lender's business to manage airlines, its chief executive Carlo Messina said.
** Acquisition talks between Beijing Xinwei Technology Group and Israeli satellite operator Space Communications remain frozen, a senior Spacecom official was quoted as saying.
** Israeli real estate developer Gazit-Globe said its wholly owned subsidiary Gazit Brasil bought the remaining 30 percent stake it didn't own in the Extra Itaim property in Sao Paulo for 94 million reais ($30 million).
** Swedish investment firm Kinnevik said it had bought an 18.5 percent stake in Swedish cable-tv firm Com Hem as it presented its first-quarter report.
** Cenovus Energy Inc won about 87 percent of shareholders' votes for its board of director slate on Wednesday, below previous near-unanimous approvals, as some voters protested the company's C$17 billion ($12.6 billion) purchase of ConocoPhillips assets.
** Mexican telecoms company America Movil has submitted its proposal for separating a part of its fixed-line unit Telmex from the rest of the company, and expects approval in coming months, a company executive said Wednesday.
** Clariant AG is still scanning for small- or mid-sized acquisitions but is not dependent on takeovers to meet its mid-term targets for boosting profitability and return on capital, Chief Financial Officer Patrick Jany said. (Compiled by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru)
* Desert Star to acquire the Kutcho high grade copper-zinc-silver-gold project from Capstone Mining and announces updated PFS results; post tax C$265 million NPV8pct and 27.6pct IRR
