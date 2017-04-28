April 28 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:
** One of Britain's biggest pension scheme investors has
called on Dutch paintmaker Akzo Nobel to engage with
U.S. suitor PPG Industries over a revised bid and
criticised the board's handling of the issue.
** A consortium led by private equity firms Hillhouse
Capital Group and CDH Investments offered to buy Belle
International Holdings Ltd in a deal valuing the
entire Hong Kong-listed shoe retailer at about $6.8 billion.
** The Delhi High Court has approved a settlement of the
$1.18 billion dispute between Tata Sons and NTT
DoCoMo, allowing the Indian firm to buy out the
Japanese firm's stake in the telecoms joint venture, TV news
channels reported.
** Anglo-South African financial services group Old Mutual
is selling its 26 percent stake in an Indian insurance
joint venture Kotak Mahindra Bank for 156 million
pounds ($201.75 million), as part of the group's planned
break-up into four parts.
** Bayer's chief executive acknowledged that he
will face an uphill battle to improve Monsanto's
reputation once Bayer completes the takeover of the U.S. seeds
and agrochemicals company.
** A leading advisor to pension schemes and other investors
called for a review of Germany's rules around takeovers, in
light of a planned takeover of U.S. agrochemicals company
Monsanto by Bayer .
** Zodiac Aerospace's chief executive has offered
to resign after another profit warning from the French company,
which said it continued to discuss a merger with Safran
to end a crisis in its aircraft seats plants.
** Hedge fund TCI Fund Management renewed pressure on
France's Safran to suspend its bid to buy Zodiac
Aerospace after the aircraft seats maker issued a
second profit warning in as many months.
** The world's biggest container shipping company, Maersk
Line, will pay 3.7 billion euros ($4.02 billion) for its
acquisition of smaller German rival Hamburg Sud, it said.
** A group backed by KKR & Co said it would not
undertake further work on a takeover offer for Australia's Tatts
Group Ltd after its A$6.15 billion ($4.60 billion) cash
bid was rejected by the lottery operator's board.
** Private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC
is in advanced negotiations to acquire U.S. telephone
conferencing services provider West Corp, people
familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
** China Shengmu Organic Milk Ltd said that a deal
to sell a controlling stake to Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial
Group Co Ltd was scrapped after it failed to get
regulatory approval from Chinese authorities before a deadline
last week.
** Mexican breadmaker Grupo Bimbo said on Thursday it has
entered the African market with the purchase of Adghal, a
Morocco-based producer of baked goods.
** The Federal Trade Commission gave a private equity firm
approval on Thursday to sell to Dollar General Corp 323
stores that Sycamore purchased as part of a divestiture package
two years ago, the agency said on Thursday.
** Suncor Energy Inc, Canada's largest energy
producer, is still evaluating opportunities for oil sands
acquisitions in northern Alberta as foreign oil majors exit the
high-cost region, Chief Executive Steve Williams said on
Thursday.
** Italy's Atlantia has agreed to sell 10 percent
of its domestic motorway unit to a series of investors including
Allianz for 1.48 billion euros ($1.6 billion) as it
presses ahead with plans to bid for Spanish rival Abertis.
(Compiled by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru)