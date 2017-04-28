(Adds Linde, SCA, Anthem, Time, Frontline, Fortress Investment Group and Electric Co)

April 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** Germany's Siemens has moved into journey planning with the purchase of privately-owned Hannover-based firm HaCon to complement its transportation business, which it has been talking about merging with Bombardier's.

** CVC Capital Partners has agreed to take control of Swiss watchmaker Breitling in a deal that sees another iconic Swiss brand lose independence.

** One of Britain's biggest pension scheme investors has called on Dutch paintmaker Akzo Nobel to engage with U.S. suitor PPG Industries over a revised bid and criticized the board's handling of the issue.

** A consortium led by private equity firms Hillhouse Capital Group and CDH Investments offered to buy Belle International Holdings Ltd in a deal valuing the entire Hong Kong-listed shoe retailer at about $6.8 billion.

** The Delhi High Court has approved a settlement of the $1.18 billion dispute between Tata Sons and NTT DoCoMo, allowing the Indian firm to buy out the Japanese firm's stake in the telecoms joint venture, TV news channels reported.

** Anglo-South African financial services group Old Mutual is selling its 26 percent stake in an Indian insurance joint venture Kotak Mahindra Bank for 156 million pounds ($201.75 million), as part of the group's planned break-up into four parts.

** Bayer's chief executive acknowledged that he will face an uphill battle to improve Monsanto's reputation once Bayer completes the takeover of the U.S. seeds and agrochemicals company.

** A leading advisor to pension schemes and other investors called for a review of Germany's rules around takeovers, in light of a planned takeover of U.S. agrochemicals company Monsanto by Bayer.

** Zodiac Aerospace's chief executive has offered his resignation after another profit warning from the French company, which is continuing talks with Safran to seal a merger and end a crisis in its aircraft seat factories.

** Hedge fund TCI Fund Management renewed pressure on France's Safran to suspend its bid to buy Zodiac Aerospace after the aircraft seats maker issued a second profit warning in as many months.

** The world's biggest container shipping company, Maersk Line, will pay 3.7 billion euros ($4.02 billion) for its acquisition of smaller German rival Hamburg Sud, it said.

** A group backed by KKR & Co said it would not undertake further work on a takeover offer for Australia's Tatts Group Ltd after its A$6.15 billion ($4.60 billion) cash bid was rejected by the lottery operator's board.

** Private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC is in advanced negotiations to acquire U.S. telephone conferencing services provider West Corp, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

** China Shengmu Organic Milk Ltd said that a deal to sell a controlling stake to Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd was scrapped after it failed to get regulatory approval from Chinese authorities before a deadline last week.

** Mexican breadmaker Grupo Bimbo said on Thursday it has entered the African market with the purchase of Adghal, a Morocco-based producer of baked goods.

** The Federal Trade Commission gave a private equity firm approval on Thursday to sell to Dollar General Corp 323 stores that Sycamore purchased as part of a divestiture package two years ago, the agency said on Thursday.

** Suncor Energy Inc, Canada's largest energy producer, is still evaluating opportunities for oil sands acquisitions in northern Alberta as foreign oil majors exit the high-cost region, Chief Executive Steve Williams said on Thursday.

** Italy's Atlantia has agreed to sell 10 percent of its domestic motorway unit to a series of investors including Allianz for 1.48 billion euros ($1.6 billion) as it presses ahead with plans to bid for Spanish rival Abertis.

** German industrial gases group Linde's $65 billion merger negotiations with U.S. peer Praxair are "on track" although slightly delayed, Linde's finance chief said.

** Once Sweden's SCA spins off its hygiene unit, that new company, to be called Essity, will be freer to bulk up in the growing market for consumer health and medical products, its chief executive said.

** A U.S. appeals court blocked health insurer Anthem Inc's bid to merge with Cigna, upholding a lower court's decision that the $54 billion deal should not be allowed because it would lead to higher prices for healthcare.

** Time Inc said it would not sell itself, but pursue a strategic plan to boost growth, sending its shares tumbling nearly 19 percent.

** Oil tanker firm Frontline said the high court in the Marshall Islands has agreed to hear on May 17 its complaint against takeover target DHT Holdings, which is incorporated in the remote Pacific republic, over a rival deal with BW Offshore.

** Fortress Investment Group LLC, the U.S. alternative asset manager to be acquired by Japan's SoftBank Group for $3.3 billion, is exploring divesting bond fund manager Logan Circle Partners, according to people familiar with the matter.

** The U.S. Federal Trade Commission gave its blessing to Emerson Electric Co's acquisition of industrial valve manufacturer Pentair PLC on condition that it sells Pentair's switchbox business to Crane Co. (Compiled by Tamara Mathias and Divya Grover in Bengaluru)