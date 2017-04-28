(Adds Linde, SCA, Anthem, Time, Frontline, Fortress Investment
Group and Electric Co)
April 28 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** Germany's Siemens has moved into journey
planning with the purchase of privately-owned Hannover-based
firm HaCon to complement its transportation business, which it
has been talking about merging with Bombardier's.
** CVC Capital Partners has agreed to take control
of Swiss watchmaker Breitling in a deal that sees another iconic
Swiss brand lose independence.
** One of Britain's biggest pension scheme investors has
called on Dutch paintmaker Akzo Nobel to engage with
U.S. suitor PPG Industries over a revised bid and
criticized the board's handling of the issue.
** A consortium led by private equity firms Hillhouse
Capital Group and CDH Investments offered to buy Belle
International Holdings Ltd in a deal valuing the
entire Hong Kong-listed shoe retailer at about $6.8 billion.
** The Delhi High Court has approved a settlement of the
$1.18 billion dispute between Tata Sons and NTT
DoCoMo, allowing the Indian firm to buy out the
Japanese firm's stake in the telecoms joint venture, TV news
channels reported.
** Anglo-South African financial services group Old Mutual
is selling its 26 percent stake in an Indian insurance
joint venture Kotak Mahindra Bank for 156 million
pounds ($201.75 million), as part of the group's planned
break-up into four parts.
** Bayer's chief executive acknowledged that he
will face an uphill battle to improve Monsanto's
reputation once Bayer completes the takeover of the U.S. seeds
and agrochemicals company.
** A leading advisor to pension schemes and other investors
called for a review of Germany's rules around takeovers, in
light of a planned takeover of U.S. agrochemicals company
Monsanto by Bayer.
** Zodiac Aerospace's chief executive has offered
his resignation after another profit warning from the French
company, which is continuing talks with Safran to seal
a merger and end a crisis in its aircraft seat
factories.
** Hedge fund TCI Fund Management renewed pressure on
France's Safran to suspend its bid to buy Zodiac
Aerospace after the aircraft seats maker issued a
second profit warning in as many months.
** The world's biggest container shipping company, Maersk
Line, will pay 3.7 billion euros ($4.02 billion) for its
acquisition of smaller German rival Hamburg Sud, it said.
** A group backed by KKR & Co said it would not
undertake further work on a takeover offer for Australia's Tatts
Group Ltd after its A$6.15 billion ($4.60 billion) cash
bid was rejected by the lottery operator's board.
** Private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC
is in advanced negotiations to acquire U.S. telephone
conferencing services provider West Corp, people
familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
** China Shengmu Organic Milk Ltd said that a deal
to sell a controlling stake to Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial
Group Co Ltd was scrapped after it failed to get
regulatory approval from Chinese authorities before a deadline
last week.
** Mexican breadmaker Grupo Bimbo said on Thursday it has
entered the African market with the purchase of Adghal, a
Morocco-based producer of baked goods.
** The Federal Trade Commission gave a private equity firm
approval on Thursday to sell to Dollar General Corp 323
stores that Sycamore purchased as part of a divestiture package
two years ago, the agency said on Thursday.
** Suncor Energy Inc, Canada's largest energy
producer, is still evaluating opportunities for oil sands
acquisitions in northern Alberta as foreign oil majors exit the
high-cost region, Chief Executive Steve Williams said on
Thursday.
** Italy's Atlantia has agreed to sell 10 percent
of its domestic motorway unit to a series of investors including
Allianz for 1.48 billion euros ($1.6 billion) as it
presses ahead with plans to bid for Spanish rival Abertis.
** German industrial gases group Linde's $65
billion merger negotiations with U.S. peer Praxair are
"on track" although slightly delayed, Linde's finance chief
said.
** Once Sweden's SCA spins off its hygiene unit,
that new company, to be called Essity, will be freer to bulk up
in the growing market for consumer health and medical products,
its chief executive said.
** A U.S. appeals court blocked health insurer Anthem Inc's
bid to merge with Cigna, upholding a lower
court's decision that the $54 billion deal should not be allowed
because it would lead to higher prices for healthcare.
** Time Inc said it would not sell itself, but
pursue a strategic plan to boost growth, sending its shares
tumbling nearly 19 percent.
** Oil tanker firm Frontline said the high court in
the Marshall Islands has agreed to hear on May 17 its complaint
against takeover target DHT Holdings, which is
incorporated in the remote Pacific republic, over a rival deal
with BW Offshore.
** Fortress Investment Group LLC, the U.S.
alternative asset manager to be acquired by Japan's SoftBank
Group for $3.3 billion, is exploring divesting bond
fund manager Logan Circle Partners, according to people familiar
with the matter.
** The U.S. Federal Trade Commission gave its blessing to
Emerson Electric Co's acquisition of industrial valve
manufacturer Pentair PLC on condition that it sells
Pentair's switchbox business to Crane Co.
(Compiled by Tamara Mathias and Divya Grover in Bengaluru)